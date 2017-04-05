April 3, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Cindy Grisdela

Topics: improv quilting

She says: "I want to think about improv as art. I talked about the elements of design that artists use like lines, shape, color, texture, all those things that you use to create your composition. After your composition is created you want to look at it critically and think about whether the design has a balance to it. Have you repeated elements? Do you have something that sticks out like a sore thumb and maybe you need to add another element like that? Is it interesting? That's kind of a key question."

kelly_bowser2.jpg

Guest: Kelly Bowser

Topics: working with zippers

She says: "When I'm attaching the zipper on, when I get to where the zipper pull is, I stop and then I lift my foot up, and then I unzip the zipper so the zipper pull is no longer in the way, and then I put my foot back down and then I continue sewing along there. When I first did it for the first time it was with a metal zipper and of course it was giving me trouble and I was like, 'Oh! Why haven't I been doing this the whole time?! It would've made my lines so much straighter if I would've just moved the zipper pull out of the way.' So it's just simple little things like that. You're always learning with quilting and sewing."

darlene_headshot.jpg

Guest: Darlene Zimmerman

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "It's always interesting to see other cultures and how they see color and how they combine color. I haven't found much interesting quilting fabric in my travels abroad, but you certainly see design everywhere, whether it's on a cathedral tile floor; whether it's tiles in Morocco; whether it's native costumes and how they decorate their own clothing. Everything is inspiring."

s._kendron-0147.jpg

Guest: Stephanie Kendron

Topics: quilting podcast