April 3, 2017 Podcast
Cindy Grisdela, Kelly Bowser, Darlene Zimmerman, and Stephanie Kendron chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Cindy Grisdela
Topics: improv quilting
She says: "I want to think about improv as art. I talked about the elements of design that artists use like lines, shape, color, texture, all those things that you use to create your composition. After your composition is created you want to look at it critically and think about whether the design has a balance to it. Have you repeated elements? Do you have something that sticks out like a sore thumb and maybe you need to add another element like that? Is it interesting? That's kind of a key question."
Guest: Kelly Bowser
Topics: working with zippers
She says: "When I'm attaching the zipper on, when I get to where the zipper pull is, I stop and then I lift my foot up, and then I unzip the zipper so the zipper pull is no longer in the way, and then I put my foot back down and then I continue sewing along there. When I first did it for the first time it was with a metal zipper and of course it was giving me trouble and I was like, 'Oh! Why haven't I been doing this the whole time?! It would've made my lines so much straighter if I would've just moved the zipper pull out of the way.' So it's just simple little things like that. You're always learning with quilting and sewing."
Guest: Darlene Zimmerman
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "It's always interesting to see other cultures and how they see color and how they combine color. I haven't found much interesting quilting fabric in my travels abroad, but you certainly see design everywhere, whether it's on a cathedral tile floor; whether it's tiles in Morocco; whether it's native costumes and how they decorate their own clothing. Everything is inspiring."
Guest: Stephanie Kendron
Topics: quilting podcast
She says: "I'm a girl from the south and when you're from the south, sitting on aporch drinking sweet tea in the summer and people stopping by and having chats, that's what you do. I felt like a podcast, when I listened to it, was almost like that. I was listening to people's stories and finding information that I really didn't need to know, but once I listened to it, I really enjoyed it. I had this crazy idea to try it out on my own."