April 29, 2019 Podcast

Guest: Alyce Blythe

She says: "When people ask what Electric Quilt can do, my favorite part to start with is the Fabric Library. Try drawing up some of the block designs you see on Pinterest or in books, and that will get you used to drawing out the shapes. But you can also then play with coloring them without actually having to cut your fabric."

jessie_zeigler_square_headshot_2018.jpg

Guest: Jessie Zeigler

She says: "When I was a new quilter, I tried to make a Feathered Star a traditional way. It's so frustrating, but part of it was that I didn't know how to handle a bias edge, so I felt like I could never get consistent results. So later on when I learned about paper piecing, and I had on my mind that I wanted to do this quilt with 10 different Feathered Stars in it, so I just decided to break what would be the set in-seam apart so I could do two straight seams using paper piecing."

joyce_gieszler_selfie.jpg

Guest: Joyce Dean Gieszler

She says: "I have a couple of things I do that I think help me be successful with tiny patchwork. If the pattern calls for you to cut a square 2-7/8", I round that up to 3". If I'm going to make half-square triangles, I'm goign to make two at a time, and I'm just going to sliver-trim them and just make sure they're perfect to start with. I love using a non-starch product to give it a little bit of crispness, so when you handle these small pieces it's easier."

kathy_ross_profile_pic_1.jpg

Guest: Kathy Ross