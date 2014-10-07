April 29, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Lynn Roddy Brown, Leah Day, and Nancy Mahoney on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Lynn Roddy Brown
Topics: designing quilts, scrappy quilts
She says: "I have what I call visual texture-and that is stripes, plaids, polka dots, vines, paisleys. I like a lot of visual texture in my quilts. My chair is 15 feet from my design wall, and I like to be able to see that visual texture from that distance."
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Pick up a layer cake. They are the absolute perfect size for practicing free-motion. If you don't want to buy precuts, you can just cut 10-inch squares of fabric and cut 10-inch squares of batting, layer that up, have a little practice sandwich, and honestly, that's a good way to start, even if you free-motion quilt every day. It's a good thing to warm up every day at your machine."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "There was definite palette of colors in the '30s. There's a very distinctive green that's called the '30s green. There's a very distinctive pink. Your blues range sometimes from the softer blue into the little bit darker blue. And there was lavender, not purple. They're all much softer colors."