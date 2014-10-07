April 29, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Lynn Roddy Brown

Topics: designing quilts, scrappy quilts

She says: "I have what I call visual texture-and that is stripes, plaids, polka dots, vines, paisleys. I like a lot of visual texture in my quilts. My chair is 15 feet from my design wall, and I like to be able to see that visual texture from that distance."

leah_day.jpg

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Pick up a layer cake. They are the absolute perfect size for practicing free-motion. If you don't want to buy precuts, you can just cut 10-inch squares of fabric and cut 10-inch squares of batting, layer that up, have a little practice sandwich, and honestly, that's a good way to start, even if you free-motion quilt every day. It's a good thing to warm up every day at your machine."

nancy_m_photo_0.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: designing quilts