April 24, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Robin Vizzone

Topics: Folk art quilts

She says: "Most folk art is sort of a traditonal art of untrained people. That's kind of what it's defined as. When you combine that with primitives, they are characterized by a very naive style and traditional rules of portion and perspective don't employ to them. So when you combine those two looks together you do get a very unique look that is sort of it's own."

judygauthier_final.jpg

Guest: Judy Gauthier

Topics: color

She says: "One of the quilts that is on the cover of my first book uses a monochromatic theme in the sense that each block will have it's own color segregated out from the rest and then they're all put together. So as long as you're keeping the color of the block all blue, or all red, or all yellow. As long as the predominant color in that fabric is the same, it is amazing what you can put together."

sharon_tuckernew.jpg

Guest: Sharon Tucker

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I'm always sewing chunks wider than what I want. So I'm generally working with a chunk that's 3-4" wide and I just randomly sew them together at the beginning and at the end of any other project I'm working on. I always have a pile of strings; I don't just sit and sew strings together. They're made over time and they just keep going back in the box. Two pairs become four, and two pairs of four become eight. I keep the segments between 8-12" long and press them, and then trim those segents down to the measurement I want."

0_pat_sloan_in_front_of_quiltsm.jpg

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: color