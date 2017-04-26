April 24, 2017 Podcast
Robin Vizzone, Judy Gauthier, and Sharon Tucker chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Robin Vizzone
Topics: Folk art quilts
She says: "Most folk art is sort of a traditonal art of untrained people. That's kind of what it's defined as. When you combine that with primitives, they are characterized by a very naive style and traditional rules of portion and perspective don't employ to them. So when you combine those two looks together you do get a very unique look that is sort of it's own."
Guest: Judy Gauthier
Topics: color
She says: "One of the quilts that is on the cover of my first book uses a monochromatic theme in the sense that each block will have it's own color segregated out from the rest and then they're all put together. So as long as you're keeping the color of the block all blue, or all red, or all yellow. As long as the predominant color in that fabric is the same, it is amazing what you can put together."
Guest: Sharon Tucker
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I'm always sewing chunks wider than what I want. So I'm generally working with a chunk that's 3-4" wide and I just randomly sew them together at the beginning and at the end of any other project I'm working on. I always have a pile of strings; I don't just sit and sew strings together. They're made over time and they just keep going back in the box. Two pairs become four, and two pairs of four become eight. I keep the segments between 8-12" long and press them, and then trim those segents down to the measurement I want."
Guest: Pat Sloan
Topics: color
She says: "Penny asked me, 'What color do I find myself gravitating to right now?'. The colorway I'm looking at and want to play around with is gray and yellow or gray, yellow and pinks...The one fabulous thing about doing sew alongs is that you see color combinations that you wouldn't have thought of then you can just try it on a block."