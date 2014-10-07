April 22, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Jennifer Keltner and Dale Riehl and Cathy Izzo on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

October 07, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Jennifer Keltner

Editor Jennifer Keltner talks about the 20th anniversary of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine, what's changed in the last 20 years in quilting, and what's coming up in the magazine's future plans.

Guests: Dale Riehl and Cathy Izzo of The City Quilter

Topics: Grand Central Terminal Centennial Quilt Challenge

They say: "We get a lot of tourists obviously, but it took me a few years to notice this. And I would buy things from different fabric companies that looked city-like. People really responded to them because it was like a souvenir of their trip."

Visit thecityquilter.com.

