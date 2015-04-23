April 20, 2015 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Natalie Barnes, Jacquelynne Steves, Shea Henderson, and Lindsay Fullington on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Natalie Barnes of Beyond the Reef Patterns
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "What I realized is, that you can make some really difficult looking projects by just making, say an asymettrical block or adding a certain color in a different block in a different location and start twisting and turning them until you lose the original block."
Guest: Jacquelynne Steves
Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)
She says: "You can use [orphan blocks] for potholders, pillows, tote bags, and cut them up into pincushions. Something that might be cool is to use them on a piece of clothing. Cut one up and use it for an apron pocket. When I did my last block of the month I had a blogger who was doing it and she took one of her practice blocks and cut it in half diagonally and then used the triangle as like an oversized pocket on the front of a zip up hoodie, and I thought that was really cute."
Guest: Shea Henderson of Empty Bobbin Sewing
Topics: teaching quilting
She says: "Everyone has a bit of teaching in their heart. Whether they are a 'teacher' teacher in a classroom or teaching someone something wlse they know how to do. I think that my real heart is with beginners and helping them overcome this fear of thinking that they can't do something or they can't do something as well as the person who is teaching them."
Guest: Lindsay Fullington interviews Pat Sloan
Topics: applique tips
Pat says: "Certain color families blend into a lot more than you would ever think. I found out that if you use warm color tones (reds, golds, that warm family), you can get a whole set of shades of brown, from tan to medium or darker brown colors and when you lay those threads out on warm fabrics they will blend into things you never would have thought...What I found is that brown on red blends in and you barely even see it. You don't have to collect every color (although that's a lot of fun) you can get these go-to colors. For the cool shades like the blues and cool greens, I found that having a collection of very light gray to very dark gray and maybe even some of those odd goldy kind of greens, those shades will also bend in nicely."