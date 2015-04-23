April 20, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Natalie Barnes of Beyond the Reef Patterns

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "What I realized is, that you can make some really difficult looking projects by just making, say an asymettrical block or adding a certain color in a different block in a different location and start twisting and turning them until you lose the original block."

Guest: Jacquelynne Steves

Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)

She says: "You can use [orphan blocks] for potholders, pillows, tote bags, and cut them up into pincushions. Something that might be cool is to use them on a piece of clothing. Cut one up and use it for an apron pocket. When I did my last block of the month I had a blogger who was doing it and she took one of her practice blocks and cut it in half diagonally and then used the triangle as like an oversized pocket on the front of a zip up hoodie, and I thought that was really cute."

Guest: Shea Henderson of Empty Bobbin Sewing

Topics: teaching quilting

She says: "Everyone has a bit of teaching in their heart. Whether they are a 'teacher' teacher in a classroom or teaching someone something wlse they know how to do. I think that my real heart is with beginners and helping them overcome this fear of thinking that they can't do something or they can't do something as well as the person who is teaching them."

Guest: Lindsay Fullington interviews Pat Sloan

Topics: applique tips