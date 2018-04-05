April 2, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Krista Moser

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I drive a lot of my design concepts from home décor trends. If you think about Mid-century Modern or Art Deco, they're clean lines, vivid color combinations, and lots of white. Now we see a trend in home decor and a lot of modern quilts with hexagons and triangles and arrows -- that 60-degree angle is pretty much everywhere."

Guest: Janelle MacKay

Topics: bag-making tips

She says: "Fusible fleece is a little different than batting in that it looks more like a felt, so it's thinner than batting but it's dense. The combination of your quilting cotton and a fused layer of woven interfacing and that needled fleece on top, it works beautifully. And if you fuse them with steam on your iron, it really gives you a nice finish to your bags."

Guest: Jen Daly

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I sort of wonder if as I quilter I should have one recognizable look and that's all I make and that's my thing. But honestly, I quilt because I love it and I love it all. So for me to not be able to dabble in modern fabrics or solids would be selling myself short or selling the experience of quilting short."

Guest: Jennifer Nevitt

Topics: fabric selection