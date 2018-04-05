April 2, 2018 Podcast
Krista Moser, Janelle MacKay, Jen Daly, and Jennifer Nevitt chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Krista Moser
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I drive a lot of my design concepts from home décor trends. If you think about Mid-century Modern or Art Deco, they're clean lines, vivid color combinations, and lots of white. Now we see a trend in home decor and a lot of modern quilts with hexagons and triangles and arrows -- that 60-degree angle is pretty much everywhere."
Guest: Janelle MacKay
Topics: bag-making tips
She says: "Fusible fleece is a little different than batting in that it looks more like a felt, so it's thinner than batting but it's dense. The combination of your quilting cotton and a fused layer of woven interfacing and that needled fleece on top, it works beautifully. And if you fuse them with steam on your iron, it really gives you a nice finish to your bags."
Guest: Jen Daly
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I sort of wonder if as I quilter I should have one recognizable look and that's all I make and that's my thing. But honestly, I quilt because I love it and I love it all. So for me to not be able to dabble in modern fabrics or solids would be selling myself short or selling the experience of quilting short."
Guest: Jennifer Nevitt
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I really like the ombre fabric trend where you can get so much impact with just a few cuts of fabric, but because they have that depth of color to them, it's really neat to play with those. It can move and draw your eye to different parts of the quilt."