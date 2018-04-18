April 16, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Kathy Shaw

Topics: crazy quilts

She says: "Quilters, like me, have a lot of tone-on-tone fabrics and solid fabrics and small prints, which are all wonderful to use with crazy quilt blocks. I like to tell me students that the quilt block itself when you piece it becomes the canvas. And the embellishments (which are the main focus of any crazy quilt) like embroidery work, the beads, the charms, the silk ribbon work -- these are all the things that are going to bring color and life to the quilt."

heidi_parkes_1_of_16_1.jpg

Guest: Heidi Parkes

Topics: mending

She says: "Because of the slow fashion movement and the many artists doing things with the #visiblemending hashtag, they're very inspiring. And being able to see the effects of fast fashion helped to give me some pride in what I was doing anyways, and I realized it was special. So now, same as with my quilting, I've really transitioned to enjoy mending by hand and quilting by hand more than with a machine."

leslie_jenison_headshot.jpeg

Guest: Leslie Tucker Jenison

Topics: healthy quilting

She says: "As a quiltmaker, I get so absorbed in my work that I have no sense of time passing at all. I can be in my sewing room all afternoon and all of a sudden it's dark outside. So what I've had to actually start doing is setting the alarm on my phone, because if I don't do that, I don't remember to take a stretch break. When I do the stretch break, I also make myself a cup of tea, and I get a frozen bottle of water and roll it up and down my arms and hold it in my hands. Ice reduces the inflammatory process."

lissa-alexander.jpg

Guest: Lissa Alexander

Topics: scrappy quilts