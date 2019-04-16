April 15, 2019 Podcast

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Sharon Wasteney

Topics: dying fabric

She says: "My latest thing is the ice dying. It just fascinates me how things come out and you can pour on the color or sprinkle on the dried dye powder, but you have no idea what's actually going to come out. I love that surprise. You use ice and dry powder, as opposed to dissolving the dye and emersinf the fabric into it."

denniele_bohannon.jpg

Guest: Denniele Bohannon

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I'm very organized. I will lay out the entire block. And if I have to make several of them they are all stacked there, and it's very organized the way it goes together. I find I'm faster and more efficient, so there's a little prep work of getting organized and getting ready, but then I can just go for it and just stitch. And all of sudden several blocks are done."

julia_webres_color.jpg

Guest: Julia Wentzell

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "We work together on gathering inspirations for our fabric collections, then Caverly will do some pencil sketches of the prints that we're considering. This helps us see them together and see if they're working together well or not. Sometimes we'll change the scale of the print or realize that a print will need more or less artwork or nix a print altogether. Once we're happy with these pencil sketches, Caverly will paint all the artwork for every print. It all gets scanned into the computer, and then in Photoshop and Illustrator, we take all the background away. (It's almost like cutting out the artwork from the page.) And then we arrange the artwork into a pattern."

amy_smart.jpg

Guest: Amy Smart

Topics: Manx quilting