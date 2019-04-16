April 15, 2019 Podcast
Sharon Wasteney, Denniele Bohannon, Julia Wentzell, and Amy Smart chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.
Guest: Sharon Wasteney
Topics: dying fabric
She says: "My latest thing is the ice dying. It just fascinates me how things come out and you can pour on the color or sprinkle on the dried dye powder, but you have no idea what's actually going to come out. I love that surprise. You use ice and dry powder, as opposed to dissolving the dye and emersinf the fabric into it."
Guest: Denniele Bohannon
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I'm very organized. I will lay out the entire block. And if I have to make several of them they are all stacked there, and it's very organized the way it goes together. I find I'm faster and more efficient, so there's a little prep work of getting organized and getting ready, but then I can just go for it and just stitch. And all of sudden several blocks are done."
Guest: Julia Wentzell
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "We work together on gathering inspirations for our fabric collections, then Caverly will do some pencil sketches of the prints that we're considering. This helps us see them together and see if they're working together well or not. Sometimes we'll change the scale of the print or realize that a print will need more or less artwork or nix a print altogether. Once we're happy with these pencil sketches, Caverly will paint all the artwork for every print. It all gets scanned into the computer, and then in Photoshop and Illustrator, we take all the background away. (It's almost like cutting out the artwork from the page.) And then we arrange the artwork into a pattern."
Guest: Amy Smart
Topics: Manx quilting
She says: "I went to England with some friends, and we ended up going to this little island called the Isle of Man. They have a historic folk village there, and we walked inside one of the homes and they were having this Manx quilting demonstration, and I'd never heard of it before. It's really similar to an American Log Cabin block, but its construction is very different. Because they were so isolated on an island, they just had limited quilting supplies, so it's very forgiving. It's kind of like a quilt-as-you-go technique, so everything is sewn onto a foundation, and it's hand-done. And the method is like building the Log Cabin strip by strip as you go, but you fold back the strip and you leave about a 1/4" fold. They didn't have a lot of batting, so this gave the quilt some extra weight without putting batting in it."