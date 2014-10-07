April 15, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Jennifer Heynen of Jennifer Jangles

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "You can wrap aluminum foil around a fragile button and wash it in the washing machine, and that makes a cushion around it and protects it when it hits the walls and things to make it stay together and not break."

Guest: Marie Bostwick

Topics: quilting books

She says: "Someone once asked me in an interview: 'How can you write novels about quilting?' And I said: 'Well, I don't write novels about quilting.' I write novels about characters. I write novels about relationships. Now, my characters are drawn together very often through quilting."

Guest: Lyric Kinard

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Any master of their technique, any artist, if they're not making mistakes all the time, they're really boring. They're never trying anything new. They're never getting outside of their comfort zone. Making mistakes and failure is vital to growth and vital to creativity."

Guest: Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts

Topics: applique tips