April 15, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Jennifer Heynen, Marie Bostwick, Lyric Kinard, and Edyta Sitar on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

October 07, 2014
Guest: Jennifer Heynen of Jennifer Jangles

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "You can wrap aluminum foil around a fragile button and wash it in the washing machine, and that makes a cushion around it and protects it when it hits the walls and things to make it stay together and not break."

Visit jenniferjangles.com.

Guest: Marie Bostwick

Topics: quilting books

She says: "Someone once asked me in an interview: 'How can you write novels about quilting?' And I said: 'Well, I don't write novels about quilting.' I write novels about characters. I write novels about relationships. Now, my characters are drawn together very often through quilting."

Visit mariebostwick.com.

Guest: Lyric Kinard

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Any master of their technique, any artist, if they're not making mistakes all the time, they're really boring. They're never trying anything new. They're never getting outside of their comfort zone. Making mistakes and failure is vital to growth and vital to creativity."

Visit lyrickinard.com.

Guest: Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts

Topics: applique tips

She says: "Fusible silhouettes are such a nice tool to add a little bit of whimsical look to your quilt. You don't have to do every block. You can do just corners, in a border, or maybe the center of your quilt could add that little appliqué detail. It's for anyone that wants to do a nice quick project."

Visit laundrybasketquilts.com.

