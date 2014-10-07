April 15, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Jennifer Heynen, Marie Bostwick, Lyric Kinard, and Edyta Sitar on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jennifer Heynen of Jennifer Jangles
Topics: embellishing quilts
She says: "You can wrap aluminum foil around a fragile button and wash it in the washing machine, and that makes a cushion around it and protects it when it hits the walls and things to make it stay together and not break."
Guest: Marie Bostwick
Topics: quilting books
She says: "Someone once asked me in an interview: 'How can you write novels about quilting?' And I said: 'Well, I don't write novels about quilting.' I write novels about characters. I write novels about relationships. Now, my characters are drawn together very often through quilting."
Guest: Lyric Kinard
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Any master of their technique, any artist, if they're not making mistakes all the time, they're really boring. They're never trying anything new. They're never getting outside of their comfort zone. Making mistakes and failure is vital to growth and vital to creativity."
Guest: Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Fusible silhouettes are such a nice tool to add a little bit of whimsical look to your quilt. You don't have to do every block. You can do just corners, in a border, or maybe the center of your quilt could add that little appliqué detail. It's for anyone that wants to do a nice quick project."