April 14, 2014 Podcast
Amy Friend, Carla Crim, Nancy Mahoney, and Tim and Beck McAllister chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amy Friend of During Quiet Time
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I definitely love paper piecing. It just combines a lot of my interests. I was a studio art and art history major in school, and so it's a way of drawing with the fabric. I think it's the challenge of how I'm going to break up my design into different little pieces. The same part that drives some people nuts, I find I really like that part of it. The precise nature of paper piecing and that puzzle ... that is paper piecing I really enjoy."
Guest: Carla Crim of Scientific Seamstress
Topics: Essential Sewing Reference Tool, sewing clothing
She says: "I have a few go-to sewing books that I've absolutely worn out over the years, but they're all different books and there are a few pages that are either completely ratty or missing because I've used them so much, and I really wanted all those elements in one place. When I was approached by the folks at C&T about possibly writing this book, they asked me, 'Put together your wish list that would be in a book.' If I'm selfishly going to have this little, tiny book by my desk with all the information I need, what is it going to have in it?"
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: fabric selection, quilt piecing tips, precut fabrics
She says: "To me, a border is really framing your quilt and it's framing those blocks. Sometimes what I want is for my blocks to float just a little bit, and if I've used just one background throughout then I use that same background and create a narrow border. Then your prints will show and that design will float in that border."
Guest: Tim and Beck McAllister
Topics: designing fabric
They say: "We've been learning things about fabric, like having non-directional patterns, and what size and scale work well for quilters. At this point with our new collections, usually we have something that inspired us at one point. We'll make little illustrations, draw what we call a storyboard, which is just to put all of our thoughts on paper, and we'll start collecting all of our ideas into one place...There are just so many places in the world that you can pick up patterns."