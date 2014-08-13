April 14, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Amy Friend of During Quiet Time

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I definitely love paper piecing. It just combines a lot of my interests. I was a studio art and art history major in school, and so it's a way of drawing with the fabric. I think it's the challenge of how I'm going to break up my design into different little pieces. The same part that drives some people nuts, I find I really like that part of it. The precise nature of paper piecing and that puzzle ... that is paper piecing I really enjoy."

carla_crim.jpg

Guest: Carla Crim of Scientific Seamstress

Topics: Essential Sewing Reference Tool, sewing clothing

She says: "I have a few go-to sewing books that I've absolutely worn out over the years, but they're all different books and there are a few pages that are either completely ratty or missing because I've used them so much, and I really wanted all those elements in one place. When I was approached by the folks at C&T about possibly writing this book, they asked me, 'Put together your wish list that would be in a book.' If I'm selfishly going to have this little, tiny book by my desk with all the information I need, what is it going to have in it?"

nancy_mahoney_1_0.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: fabric selection, quilt piecing tips, precut fabrics

She says: "To me, a border is really framing your quilt and it's framing those blocks. Sometimes what I want is for my blocks to float just a little bit, and if I've used just one background throughout then I use that same background and create a narrow border. Then your prints will show and that design will float in that border."

bec_profile.jpg

Guest: Tim and Beck McAllister

Topics: designing fabric