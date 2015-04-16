April 13, 2015 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Holly Holderman, Lori Holt, and Joan Ford on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Holly Holderman of LakeHouse Dry Goods
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "[Sunrise Studio collection] is probably the most innovative and quirky of all the things I've done. What all started it was my love of scallops. Going to France for so many years, everything in France is scallops--the edge of the awnings, the edge of the tablecloth, the edge of a towel. I've just been a scallop-aholic for as long as I can remember...Everyone loves scallops, but who wants to do the engineering associated with putting them on the edge of a quilt?"
Guest: Lori Holt of Bee in My Bonnet
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "First, I start out designing the block, obviously. And I then I just come up with the settings that I might think compliment that block or goes along with that theme. So that's what I did with my Farm Girl Vintage book. I have seven different settings that you can mix and match them, and your quilt will look completely different when you use different fabric colors, different themes, different blocks, and that's what's been really fun for me to be working with now."
Guest: Joan Ford of Hummingbird Highway
Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)
She says: "I think we have so many UFO's because something goes wrong. That made me think, something goes wrong then we kind of stop and have to scratch our head, or redo the math, or really concentrate on the pattern. And when something goes wrong sometimes it means the quilt project just gets put on the shelf and you don't really touch it again...but then you feel bad because all these UFOs stack up. And you know me, I don't like anything associated with guilt having to do with this hobby."