April 13, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Holly Holderman of LakeHouse Dry Goods

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "[Sunrise Studio collection] is probably the most innovative and quirky of all the things I've done. What all started it was my love of scallops. Going to France for so many years, everything in France is scallops--the edge of the awnings, the edge of the tablecloth, the edge of a towel. I've just been a scallop-aholic for as long as I can remember...Everyone loves scallops, but who wants to do the engineering associated with putting them on the edge of a quilt?"

lori_holt.jpg

Guest: Lori Holt of Bee in My Bonnet

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "First, I start out designing the block, obviously. And I then I just come up with the settings that I might think compliment that block or goes along with that theme. So that's what I did with my Farm Girl Vintage book. I have seven different settings that you can mix and match them, and your quilt will look completely different when you use different fabric colors, different themes, different blocks, and that's what's been really fun for me to be working with now."

joan_ford_1.jpg

Guest: Joan Ford of Hummingbird Highway

Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)