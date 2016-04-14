April 11, 2016 Podcast
Debbie Grifka, Nancy Shamy, Melissa Corry, and Mary Abreu chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Debbie Grifka of Esch House Quilts
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "When you're using solids that makes it simple, because they have such a graphic impact and the colors are very saturated. So that makes it easy if you want to try a look that you are not used to. Sometimes going with solids can be an easy way to pick fabrics. because you can't go wrong."
Guest: Nancy Shamy of Kenzie Mac
Topics: bag-making tips
She says: "[When sewing with webbing] we suggest a 40-wt thread and a 90 needle because it is dense and the fibers are short, so you want a little bit thicker thread."
Guest: Melissa Corry of Happy Quilting
Topics: color
She says: "As I was approaching The Splendid Sampler blocks it was taking me longer to decide which fabrics I wanted to use then to actually make the block...It's really teaching me a whole lot about contrast and shades and tones when I look at it and I try to decide what I want to pop. I actually went through and sorted my scraps (I usually organize by color, but I resorted my color drawers), so now my blue drawer is sorted by navy, a pile of aqua, a pile of teal. And it's actually helping me pick out my fabrics a whole lot faster."
Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "You have to think about how you want to use Pinterest Boards. When we started, we randomly threw things up, but it's really hard to find what you pinned if you put everything quilt-related under 'Quilts'. Think about making more specific categories, whether you are doing colors or blocks or something about scraps. Use something that helps you accumulate those things but also helps you find them."