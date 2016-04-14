April 11, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Debbie Grifka of Esch House Quilts

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "When you're using solids that makes it simple, because they have such a graphic impact and the colors are very saturated. So that makes it easy if you want to try a look that you are not used to. Sometimes going with solids can be an easy way to pick fabrics. because you can't go wrong."

nancy_s_kenzie_mac_macco1142.jpeg

Guest: Nancy Shamy of Kenzie Mac

Topics: bag-making tips

She says: "[When sewing with webbing] we suggest a 40-wt thread and a 90 needle because it is dense and the fibers are short, so you want a little bit thicker thread."

melissa_corry_headshot_photo.jpg

Guest: Melissa Corry of Happy Quilting

Topics: color

She says: "As I was approaching The Splendid Sampler blocks it was taking me longer to decide which fabrics I wanted to use then to actually make the block...It's really teaching me a whole lot about contrast and shades and tones when I look at it and I try to decide what I want to pop. I actually went through and sorted my scraps (I usually organize by color, but I resorted my color drawers), so now my blue drawer is sorted by navy, a pile of aqua, a pile of teal. And it's actually helping me pick out my fabrics a whole lot faster."

mary_abreu_5.jpg

Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict

Topics: quilting inspiration