April 11, 2016 Podcast

Debbie Grifka, Nancy Shamy, Melissa Corry, and Mary Abreu chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

April 14, 2016
Listen to the podcast here.

Subscribe to the free show on iTunes here.

Guest: Debbie Grifka of Esch House Quilts

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "When you're using solids that makes it simple, because they have such a graphic impact and the colors are very saturated. So that makes it easy if you want to try a look that you are not used to. Sometimes going with solids can be an easy way to pick fabrics. because you can't go wrong."

Visit eschhousequilts.com.

Guest: Nancy Shamy of Kenzie Mac

Topics: bag-making tips

She says: "[When sewing with webbing] we suggest a 40-wt thread and a 90 needle because it is dense and the fibers are short, so you want a little bit thicker thread."

Visit kenziemac.com.

Guest: Melissa Corry of Happy Quilting

Topics: color

She says: "As I was approaching The Splendid Sampler blocks it was taking me longer to decide which fabrics I wanted to use then to actually make the block...It's really teaching me a whole lot about contrast and shades and tones when I look at it and I try to decide what I want to pop. I actually went through and sorted my scraps (I usually organize by color, but I resorted my color drawers), so now my blue drawer is sorted by navy, a pile of aqua, a pile of teal. And it's actually helping me pick out my fabrics a whole lot faster."

Visit happyquiltingmelissa.com.

Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "You have to think about how you want to use Pinterest Boards. When we started, we randomly threw things up, but it's really hard to find what you pinned if you put everything quilt-related under 'Quilts'. Think about making more specific categories, whether you are doing colors or blocks or something about scraps. Use something that helps you accumulate those things but also helps you find them."

Visit confessionsofacraftaddict.com.

