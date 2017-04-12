April 10, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Sharon Holland

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "You have to know what you like and you have to know what you don't like. If you're really into very graphic prints, that's going to help define your style. Understand yourself first, your likes and dislikes, because it's very important to create what you like and what you can stand behind. Don't create just because it's on trend or you think somebody is going to like it. You need to own that piece and you need to love it and be able to stand behind it. Understand yourself first."

Guest: Terry Atkinson

Topics: working with zippers

She says: "Machines have come a long way too. If you are not agreeing with your zipper foot, get your walking foot out. Or use your zigzag foot and slide the needle over to the left-hand position. There are so many possibilities now and it's fun to get creative with them."

Guests: Betsy Chutchian and Carol Staehle

Topics: block exchange

Carol says: "For a block exchange, I think it's most important to get people who like the same type of fabric or same type of time period that you like, so that everyone is on the same page when they start. And you do have to set down some rules that everyone agrees to, and someone needs to be in control either keeping records or writing patterns."