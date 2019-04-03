April 1, 2019 Podcast
Ann Shaw, Karen Tripp, Kristy Daum, and Jayne Willis chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Ann Shaw
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I'll pull out a whole range of fabrics. I'll pull out reds that tend toward orange. Or reds that tend toward burgundy. There might be some reds that tend toward a little bit of purple. My definition of red might be actually quite broad. Part of the reason for that is if you use reds that don't precisely match with each other, that gives you an opportunity to really create some depth in the look of your quilt."
Guest: Karen Tripp
Topics: English paper piecing
She says: "When English paper piecing, I use the flat backstitch. When I first started, I was whipstitching, and when I unfolded my papers flat and they weren't lining up. So I thought, what if I just lay them out flat like a puzzle? And already put the pieces together and I stitch it from the back side. And the beauty of the flat backstitch is that the stitches don't show on the front."
Guest: Kristy Daum
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "A pixel quilt is a big commitment -- you have to really be devoted to something. I'm a big Doctor Who and Sherlock fan, so I was playing around and decided to make a Doctor Who quilt. I used this free software that's like a cross-stitch program, and played around, and got the fabric based on the floss colors, and just started putting it together."
Guest: Jayne Willis
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I just embrace the imperfections. When I'm doing improv, I'll just keep cutting away at a piece until I think it fits right. Or I'll add extra pieces. Sometimes I just have tiny pieces you can hardly tell are a piece of fabric. It's fun to see the little bits of fabric you can fit in a quilt at the end. I like to save every little bit of scrap I can, because you never know when you may need that little piece."