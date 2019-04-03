April 1, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Ann Shaw

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I'll pull out a whole range of fabrics. I'll pull out reds that tend toward orange. Or reds that tend toward burgundy. There might be some reds that tend toward a little bit of purple. My definition of red might be actually quite broad. Part of the reason for that is if you use reds that don't precisely match with each other, that gives you an opportunity to really create some depth in the look of your quilt."

Guest: Karen Tripp

Topics: English paper piecing

She says: "When English paper piecing, I use the flat backstitch. When I first started, I was whipstitching, and when I unfolded my papers flat and they weren't lining up. So I thought, what if I just lay them out flat like a puzzle? And already put the pieces together and I stitch it from the back side. And the beauty of the flat backstitch is that the stitches don't show on the front."

Guest: Kristy Daum

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "A pixel quilt is a big commitment -- you have to really be devoted to something. I'm a big Doctor Who and Sherlock fan, so I was playing around and decided to make a Doctor Who quilt. I used this free software that's like a cross-stitch program, and played around, and got the fabric based on the floss colors, and just started putting it together."

Guest: Jayne Willis

Topics: designing quilts