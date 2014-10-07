April 1, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Sandra Leichter and Ebony Love on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

October 07, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Sandra Leichner

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "I call it my fine paintbrush work. The appliqué itself is like your general background work. And then the way I use embroidery is to emphasize details."

Visit sandraleichner.com.

Guest: Ebony Love of Love Bug Studios

Topics: die-cutting tips

She says: "When you're die cutting, you are going to need your rotary mat, your ruler, and your rotary cutter. A die-cutter is a supplement to your rotary cutting; it's not a replacement. You want to make sure that you cut in a comfortable position. You should really have the die cutter at waist level, so you can cut standing up, and that's going to help you get the leverage on your handle to turn it."

Visit lovebugstudios.com.

