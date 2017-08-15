Quilting Club Donates to Alzheimer's Patients

Story originally published by The Papillion Times.

Each Wednesday a group of creators come together to share their love of quilting and giving back to the community.

The La Vista, Nebraska, residents gather at their local community center to sew quilts for those in need. Recipients of their projects include children's hospitals, first responders, and veterans. However, the quilters recently set their eyes on a new group-La Vista citizens suffering from Alzheimer's.

The women started making "fidget quilts" for residents at the Hillcrest Shadow Lake nursing home. Fidget quilts are made with squares that have items to keep patients occupied-such as zippers, buttons, beads, or strings-and then also have squares that are blank so they can rest their eyes, according to group regular Sherri Bahnsen.

"I had never seen them before, but I'd heard about fidget quilts," Bahsen told The Papillion Times. "Nursing homes will take almost anything you have to give them."

The group has made 20 quilts thus far and personalizes each one with the recipient's name. Not only is the group happy to give them, but Hillcrest Shadow Lake, and their assistant recreation director David Karlson, is happy to receive them.