Quilters Honor Veterans Through Sewing

Story originally published by The Casper Journal .

What started out as a way to comfort troops upon their arrival home from deployment quickly expanded into a non-profit organization that benefits veterans nation-wide. Delaware-native Catherine Roberts started the Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2003. Inspired by her son's return home from his deployment, she based her foundation on her passion-quilting.

Quilts of Valor make quilts for veterans to give comfort, support and appreciation for their time of service. Though there are now Quilts of Valor chapters all across the country, one Wyoming quilters group is in the spotlight for their ambitious donation goals.

The Crossroads Quilters have spent the last year contributing their time and supplies to create more than 50 quilts for donation. Many of the quilters have a special connection with the foundation-a father who fought in the Korean war; a nephew in Afghanistan-and say giving a quilt is their way of showing support. "I just think about how proud I am to be able to be a part of this, and hopefully [the veteran] feels how much love and support goes into it," Jonna Carlson, a member of The Crossroads Quilters, told The Casper Journal.

Most of the patriotic quilts have a red, white, and blue theme, and are always given to the recipient in person.