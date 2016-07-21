Quilter Starts a "Forget Me Not" Program

Story originally published in the Fond du Lac Reporter

Sharon Krohn is using her talent to help end-of-life care patients at Agnesian HealthCare Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. "I learned to quilt in a program through my church and brought on the idea of making lap quilts for veteran patients," she said.

Sharon, who is a volunteer at the hospice home, helped launch the Hospice Hope's Forget Me Not and Veteran programs. Through the Forget Me Not program, volunteers help create a tangible memory piece, such as a thumbprint necklace, memory jar, or video history for patients and their families. Volunteers also sew lap quilts that are presented to veteran patients during a pinning ceremony, where the patient is thanked and recognized for their service. To date, Sharon has made more than 50 quilts.