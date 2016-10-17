Quilter Revealed After 15 Years of Anonymous Quilt Donations

Story originally published by The Joplin Globe

After spending 1,000 hours making more than 150 quilts, the woman who dedicated the past 15 years of her life to anonymously donating homemade blankets to her local hospital has finally been revealed.

Marie Judd of Diamond, Missouri, was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2001. Inspired by her favorite color, she made herself a blue "cancer quilt"- one that she would take with her during her chemotherapy and radiation treatments to keep her cozy.

Knowing the comfort her quilt brought her during her own treatments, Marie started making a quilt every two to three weeks to donate to cancer patients at Mercy Hospital Joplin. Humbly, Marie said she never admitted who she was because the quilts weren't about her, but about supporting the patients during their treatments.