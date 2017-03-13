Quilter Offers Comfort to Crash Victim

Story originally published by KFVS 12.

What started as a normal day for an Illinois woman quickly turned into a nightmare, and also a second chance at life.

Sydelle Fulk was on her way to pick her daughter up from Marion High School when she was hit head on by an SUV driving nearly 50 m.p.h. A stranger who came upon the accident went into survival-mode, helping a flustered Sydelle and her two scared dogs out of the car and safe onto the side of the road.

The crash happened on a frigid December day, and Sydelle's attire was not sustainable to sit in below-freezing temperatures while she waited for EMTs. Wearing only a sweatshirt and jeans, another stranger came up and wrapped her in a Christmas-themed quilt.

In complete shock from the accident, Sydelle was almost having an out-of-body experience. "I was laying on the ground and I remember seeing a woman and I couldn't tell you how old or young…" she told KFVS 12.

Sydelle compared the stranger to an angel, and wanted to give her a proper thank you. She took to social media and after two days and hundreds of shares, Molly Watson came forward as the woman who provided Sydelle comfort in her time of need.

"I don't consider myself an angel, but thank you," Molly replied to Sydelle's comparison. "I'm just there to help. In my family's words, God puts you in places where you need to be, and that's what he did."

The two women met at Sydelle's house in a reunion that touched not only their hearts, but the hearts of all the story's followers on social media. To her surprise, Molly even had her Christmas quilt returned to her. And after one of her scariest days, Sydelle takes comfort in knowing that good samaritans still exist.