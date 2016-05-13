Quilt Trail Celebrates Town's Heritage

It's likely (but not certain) that Pocahontas is named for the famous American Indian maiden. The town was a major staging area for Confederate troops, and was occupied by Union forces who burned part of the town in 1863. Located on the Black River, it thrived during the riverboat era of the 19th century and the subsequent glory years of railroading. Most buildings in the historic district are brick and date to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when German settlers were prominent here. For decades, visitors flocked to Pocahontas when mussels were harvested to gather shells to make pearl buttons from. A sign in the town reminds visitors of those hard times: "With the promise of a brighter future, shellers flocked to these shores seeking wealth and prosperity. What they found was often something different. Hard work, rugged living conditions and an ever-present feeling of uncertainty about what the day's catch would bring in."