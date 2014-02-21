Quilt Sampler® Table of Contents Fall/Winter 2011
FEATURED SHOPS
Dyersville, Iowa
Cottonwood Heights, Utah
Mechanicsville, Virginia
McKinney, Texas
Vashon, Washington
North Fort Myers, Florida
Oswego, Illinois
Brainerd, Minnesota
Goldsboro, North Carolina
Kanata, Ontario
Lee's Summit, Missouri
PROJECTS
spice medley
Mix an array of richly colored fabrics to create a checkerboard star throw.
cut flowers
Showcase bold, fussy-cut blooms in colorful Snowball blocks.
petal patch
Combine appliquéd daisies and scrappy patchwork in an easy quilt.
dutch beauty
Highlight a panel by surrounding it with hexagons and a patterned border.
shades of fall
Piece a medallion-style throw in autumn hues to honor the change of seasons.
a new spin
Place identical segments around center squares and watch whirling stars emerge.
scattered stars
Arrange pinwheels and star blocks in a precise pattern that seems random.
over & under
Weave red strips through a bevy of scrappy squares for a colorful throw.
sweet baby blues
Set blue-and-cream blocks on point to make a crib-size quilt.
urban cabins
Give the traditional Log Cabin block a modern vibe with solids and stripes.
extra, extra!
Unite triangle-squares and appliquéd wool pumpkins on a fall table runner.