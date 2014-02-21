Quilt Sampler® Table of Contents Fall/Winter 2011

Eleven top quilt shops and eleven exclusive projects. You'll find it all in the Fall/Winter 2011 issue of Quilt Sampler. Pick up the magazine at your local quilt shop, on newsstands, or online.
FEATURED SHOPS

Vintage Threads Quilt Shoppe

Dyersville, Iowa

Elaine's Quilt Block

Cottonwood Heights, Utah

Millstone Quilts

Mechanicsville, Virginia

Happiness is … Quilting!

McKinney, Texas

Island Quilter

Vashon, Washington

Quilt Lovers' Hangout

North Fort Myers, Florida

Prairie Stitches Quilt Shoppe

Oswego, Illinois

Country Fabrics and Quilting

Brainerd, Minnesota

Thistle Bee Quilt Shoppe

Goldsboro, North Carolina

The Running Stitch

Kanata, Ontario

Encore: Quilter's Station

Lee's Summit, Missouri

PROJECTS

spice medley

Mix an array of richly colored fabrics to create a checkerboard star throw.

cut flowers

Showcase bold, fussy-cut blooms in colorful Snowball blocks.

petal patch

Combine appliquéd daisies and scrappy patchwork in an easy quilt.

dutch beauty

Highlight a panel by surrounding it with hexagons and a patterned border.

shades of fall

Piece a medallion-style throw in autumn hues to honor the change of seasons.

a new spin

Place identical segments around center squares and watch whirling stars emerge.

scattered stars

Arrange pinwheels and star blocks in a precise pattern that seems random.

over & under

Weave red strips through a bevy of scrappy squares for a colorful throw.

sweet baby blues

Set blue-and-cream blocks on point to make a crib-size quilt.

urban cabins

Give the traditional Log Cabin block a modern vibe with solids and stripes.

extra, extra!

Unite triangle-squares and appliquéd wool pumpkins on a fall table runner.

