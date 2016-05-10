Quilt Sampler Table of Content Spring/Summer 2016

Get a sneak peek inside 11 top quilt shops and see exclusive projects from the Spring/Summer 2016 issue of Quilt Sampler. Pick up the magazine at your local quilt shop, newsstand, or get the digital issue online.
May 10, 2016
Advertisement

Quilted Works

St. George, UT

Project: Bold Inspiration

Knit One Quilt Too

Barrington, RI

Project: Floral Foundation

M&E Quilt Shoppe

Sandusky, OH

Project: Burst of Color

Quilts & Quilts The Fabric Shoppe

Branson, MO

Project: Rose Trellis

Circa 15 Fabric Studio

Kirkland, WA

Project: Lightning Strike

The Village Stitchery Quilt Shop & Retreat Center

Oblong, IL

Project: Timeless Appeal

SPOOL

Chattanooga, TN

Project: Just an Illusion

Yoder Department Store

Shipshewana, IN

Project: Stars & Shadows

Pinewood Cottage Quilt and Gift Shop

Story, WY

Project: Pop Art Posies

Calico Hutch Quilt Shop

Hayward, MN

Project: Tide Pools

The Quilt Patch

Fairfax, VA

Project: Extra, Extra

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com