Quilt Sampler Table of Content Spring/Summer 2016
Get a sneak peek inside 11 top quilt shops and see exclusive projects from the Spring/Summer 2016 issue of Quilt Sampler. Pick up the magazine at your local quilt shop, newsstand, or get the digital issue online.
Advertisement
St. George, UT
Project: Bold Inspiration
Barrington, RI
Project: Floral Foundation
Sandusky, OH
Project: Burst of Color
Branson, MO
Project: Rose Trellis
Kirkland, WA
Project: Lightning Strike
Oblong, IL
Project: Timeless Appeal
Chattanooga, TN
Project: Just an Illusion
Shipshewana, IN
Project: Stars & Shadows
Story, WY
Project: Pop Art Posies
Hayward, MN
Project: Tide Pools
Fairfax, VA
Project: Extra, Extra