Quilt Sampler Table of Content Fall/Winter 2015
Get a sneak peek inside 10 top quilt shops and see exclusive projects from the Fall/Winter 2015 issue of Quilt Sampler. Pick up the magazine at your local quilt shop, newsstand, or get the digital issue online.
Advertisement
Muscatine, IA
Project: Welcome Love
Las Cruces, NM
Project: Slices of Sun
Lexington, KY
Project: Slashed
Noblesville, IN
Project: Remembering the Past
Victoria, TX
Project: Cardinal Rule
Plymouth, MN
Project: Color Fade
Ephrata, WA
Project: Little Evergreen
East Amherst, NY
Project: Delightfully Dreseden
Auburn, ME
Project: Solidly Built
Chilliwack, BC, Canada
Project: Starring Snowmen