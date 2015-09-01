Quilt Sampler Table of Content Fall/Winter 2015

Get a sneak peek inside 10 top quilt shops and see exclusive projects from the Fall/Winter 2015 issue of Quilt Sampler. Pick up the magazine at your local quilt shop, newsstand, or get the digital issue online.
September 01, 2015
The Little Red Hen

Muscatine, IA

Project: Welcome Love

Bernina Sewing and Design

Las Cruces, NM

Project: Slices of Sun

Q--First in Quilting

Lexington, KY

Project: Slashed

Always in Stitches

Noblesville, IN

Project: Remembering the Past

Quilters Patch

Victoria, TX

Project: Cardinal Rule

Blue Bamboo

Plymouth, MN

Project: Color Fade

The Fabric Patch

Ephrata, WA

Project: Little Evergreen

Patchwork Garden

East Amherst, NY

Project: Delightfully Dreseden

Quiltessentials

Auburn, ME

Project: Solidly Built

Hamels Fabrics & Quilting

Chilliwack, BC, Canada

Project: Starring Snowmen

