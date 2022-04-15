Quilt Sampler Spring/Summer 2022

April 15, 2022

Read about top quilt shops and see exclusive projects in the latest issue of Quilt Sampler® magazine, Spring/Summer 2022.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Quilt Sampler Spring/Summer 2022

The Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler is on sale from April 29-July 29.

Missed it? Get a digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Golden Quilt Company

Location: Golden, Colorado

Owner: Nancy Swanton

Website: goldenquiltcompany.com

A tourist mecca nestled between Colorado's Rocky Mountains and North and South Table Mountains boasts a quilt shop that caters to locals and visitors alike.

Buy the digital issue here.

3 of 21

Flight Time

Exclusive design from: Golden Quilt Company

Designer: Nancy Swanton

Fabrics: Kaffe Fassett Collective for FreeSpirit and the Basics collection from Timeless Treasures Fabrics

Colorful Flying Geese soar every which way on this whimsical throw quilt.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Home Ec. Workshop

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Owner: Codi Josephson

Website: homeecworkshop.com

When a textile lover wants a local place to shop for fabric and supplies, she opens one. Today Home Ec. Workshop offers makers a place to browse, learn, and gather.

Buy the digital issue here.

5 of 21

String Together

Exclusive design from: Home Ec. Workshop

Designer: Codi Josephson

Fabrics: Kaleidoscope collection by Alison Glass for Andover Fabrics, Ombre Wovens by V and Co. for Moda Fabrics, and the Chambray Union collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics  

Colorful utility quilting and ties at the intersections
of the pink squares create the look of beads strung in rows.

Buy the digital issue here.

6 of 21

Olde City Quilts

Location: Burlington, New Jersey

Owners: Rob and Judy Engime

Website: oldecityquilts.com

Antique charm and innovative thinking converge in this cozy corner of historical Burlington, New Jersey.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Cottage Cozy

Exclusive design from: Olde City Quilts

Designer: Judy Engime

Fabrics: Amelia collection from P&B Textiles, Kona Cotton solids from Robert Kaufman Fabrics, and batiks from Island Batik

Use a clever sashing method and strip-set segments to sew up this easier-than-it-looks twin-size quilt.

Buy the digital issue here.

8 of 21

Stitchin' Heaven

Location: Quitman, Texas

Owners: Clay Luttrell and Deb Luttrell

Website: stitchinheaven.com

A little slice of quilting bliss resides in a pocket of rural Texas —and it just keeps getting bigger.

Buy the digital issue here.

9 of 21

Texas Starlight

Exclusive design from: Stitchin' Heaven 

Designer: Tiffany Hayes

Fabrics: Ombré Galaxy collection by Vanessa Christenson of V and Co. for Moda Fabrics

Create a throw featuring a rainbow of luminescent stars.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Buttermilk Basin

Location: Spring Lake Park, Minnesota

Owner: Stacy West

Website: buttermilkbasin.com

In a suburb north of Minneapolis, Buttermilk Basin is stitching together a new kind of shopping experience and offering a welcoming community for sewing enthusiasts near and far.

Buy the digital issue here.

11 of 21

Patriotic Sampler

Exclusive design from: Buttermilk Basin

Designer: Stacy West

Fabrics: Stacy West Wools and Seeds of Glory collections by Stacy West for Riley Blake Designs

Celebrate the pageantry of the stars and stripes with a wool appliqué wall hanging.

Buy the digital issue here.

12 of 21

The Quilting Bee

Location: Spokane Valley, Washington

Owners: Treasure and Scot Auble

Website: quiltingbeespokane.com

Fabric lovers can harvest a wealth of ideas at a barn-style
gathering place designed to cultivate community.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Keeping it Cool

Exclusive design from: The Quilting Bee

Designer: Lori Hein 

Ombré blocks cascade down a throw quilt inspired by the shady trails of the Pacific Northwest.

Buy the digital issue here.

14 of 21

Cary Quilting Company

Location: Cary, North Carolina

Owner: Julianne Walther

Website: caryquilting.com

Julianne Walther got into the quilting business a bit backwards, as she puts it. But these days she and her shop are moving forward at breakneck speed—and customers are along for the delightful ride.

Buy the digital issue here.

15 of 21

Sweet Talk

Exclusive design from: Cary Quilting Company

Designer: Julianne Walther

Pamper the new arrival with some delightfully tasty fusible appliqué.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

All Stitched Up by Angela

Location: Slidell, Louisiana

Owners: Angela and Mark Holley

Website: allstitchedupbyangela.com

A go-getter maker shares her love of creativity and pays homage to her mom at a one-of-a-kind Louisiana shop.

Buy the digital issue here.

17 of 21

Rosy Disposition

Exclusive design from: All Stitched Up by Angela

Designer: Angela Holley

Fabrics: Beautiful Day collection by Corey Yoder for Moda Fabrics

Make a springtime throw with blocks reminiscent of flowers blowing in the breeze.

Buy the digital issue here.

18 of 21

Mad B's Quilt & Sew

Location: Mesa, Arizona

Owner: MaDonna Baker Randt

Website: madbsquiltandsew.com

In an Arizona city full of winter-only residents and multiple quilt stores, one shop manages to stand out brilliantly.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Mesa

Exclusive design from: Mad B's Quilt & Sew

Designer: MaDonna Baker Randt

Bring a taste of the Southwest to your home with this geometric table topper.

Buy the digital issue here.

20 of 21

Sewlovelee

Location: Irvington, Virginia

Owner: Lee Taylor

Website: www.sewlovelee.com

The owner of a Chesapeake Bay quilt shop curates a nautical-theme inventory that draws in locals as well as tourists.

Buy the digital issue here.

21 of 21

Just Beachy

Exclusive design from: Sewlovelee

Designer: Lee Taylor

Fabrics: Sewlovelee Crab Batiks exclusive collection and Bali Batiks from Hoffman California Fabrics

Take this throw—featuring a bottom-dwelling blue crab—to the beach, or stitch it up in memory of a trip to the shore.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next