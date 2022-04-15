Quilt Sampler Spring/Summer 2022
Read about top quilt shops and see exclusive projects in the latest issue of Quilt Sampler® magazine, Spring/Summer 2022.
Quilt Sampler Spring/Summer 2022
The Spring/Summer 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler is on sale from April 29-July 29.
Missed it? Get a digital issue here.
Golden Quilt Company
Location: Golden, Colorado
Owner: Nancy Swanton
Website: goldenquiltcompany.com
A tourist mecca nestled between Colorado's Rocky Mountains and North and South Table Mountains boasts a quilt shop that caters to locals and visitors alike.
Flight Time
Exclusive design from: Golden Quilt Company
Designer: Nancy Swanton
Fabrics: Kaffe Fassett Collective for FreeSpirit and the Basics collection from Timeless Treasures Fabrics
Colorful Flying Geese soar every which way on this whimsical throw quilt.
Home Ec. Workshop
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
Owner: Codi Josephson
Website: homeecworkshop.com
When a textile lover wants a local place to shop for fabric and supplies, she opens one. Today Home Ec. Workshop offers makers a place to browse, learn, and gather.
String Together
Exclusive design from: Home Ec. Workshop
Designer: Codi Josephson
Fabrics: Kaleidoscope collection by Alison Glass for Andover Fabrics, Ombre Wovens by V and Co. for Moda Fabrics, and the Chambray Union collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Colorful utility quilting and ties at the intersections
of the pink squares create the look of beads strung in rows.
Olde City Quilts
Location: Burlington, New Jersey
Owners: Rob and Judy Engime
Website: oldecityquilts.com
Antique charm and innovative thinking converge in this cozy corner of historical Burlington, New Jersey.
Cottage Cozy
Exclusive design from: Olde City Quilts
Designer: Judy Engime
Fabrics: Amelia collection from P&B Textiles, Kona Cotton solids from Robert Kaufman Fabrics, and batiks from Island Batik
Use a clever sashing method and strip-set segments to sew up this easier-than-it-looks twin-size quilt.
Stitchin' Heaven
Location: Quitman, Texas
Owners: Clay Luttrell and Deb Luttrell
Website: stitchinheaven.com
A little slice of quilting bliss resides in a pocket of rural Texas —and it just keeps getting bigger.
Texas Starlight
Exclusive design from: Stitchin' Heaven
Designer: Tiffany Hayes
Fabrics: Ombré Galaxy collection by Vanessa Christenson of V and Co. for Moda Fabrics
Create a throw featuring a rainbow of luminescent stars.
Buttermilk Basin
Location: Spring Lake Park, Minnesota
Owner: Stacy West
Website: buttermilkbasin.com
In a suburb north of Minneapolis, Buttermilk Basin is stitching together a new kind of shopping experience and offering a welcoming community for sewing enthusiasts near and far.
Patriotic Sampler
Exclusive design from: Buttermilk Basin
Designer: Stacy West
Fabrics: Stacy West Wools and Seeds of Glory collections by Stacy West for Riley Blake Designs
Celebrate the pageantry of the stars and stripes with a wool appliqué wall hanging.
The Quilting Bee
Location: Spokane Valley, Washington
Owners: Treasure and Scot Auble
Website: quiltingbeespokane.com
Fabric lovers can harvest a wealth of ideas at a barn-style
gathering place designed to cultivate community.
Keeping it Cool
Exclusive design from: The Quilting Bee
Designer: Lori Hein
Ombré blocks cascade down a throw quilt inspired by the shady trails of the Pacific Northwest.
Cary Quilting Company
Location: Cary, North Carolina
Owner: Julianne Walther
Website: caryquilting.com
Julianne Walther got into the quilting business a bit backwards, as she puts it. But these days she and her shop are moving forward at breakneck speed—and customers are along for the delightful ride.
Sweet Talk
Exclusive design from: Cary Quilting Company
Designer: Julianne Walther
Pamper the new arrival with some delightfully tasty fusible appliqué.
All Stitched Up by Angela
Location: Slidell, Louisiana
Owners: Angela and Mark Holley
Website: allstitchedupbyangela.com
A go-getter maker shares her love of creativity and pays homage to her mom at a one-of-a-kind Louisiana shop.
Rosy Disposition
Exclusive design from: All Stitched Up by Angela
Designer: Angela Holley
Fabrics: Beautiful Day collection by Corey Yoder for Moda Fabrics
Make a springtime throw with blocks reminiscent of flowers blowing in the breeze.
Mad B's Quilt & Sew
Location: Mesa, Arizona
Owner: MaDonna Baker Randt
Website: madbsquiltandsew.com
In an Arizona city full of winter-only residents and multiple quilt stores, one shop manages to stand out brilliantly.
Mesa
Exclusive design from: Mad B's Quilt & Sew
Designer: MaDonna Baker Randt
Bring a taste of the Southwest to your home with this geometric table topper.
Sewlovelee
Location: Irvington, Virginia
Owner: Lee Taylor
Website: www.sewlovelee.com
The owner of a Chesapeake Bay quilt shop curates a nautical-theme inventory that draws in locals as well as tourists.
Just Beachy
Exclusive design from: Sewlovelee
Designer: Lee Taylor
Fabrics: Sewlovelee Crab Batiks exclusive collection and Bali Batiks from Hoffman California Fabrics
Take this throw—featuring a bottom-dwelling blue crab—to the beach, or stitch it up in memory of a trip to the shore.