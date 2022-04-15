Quilt Sampler Spring/Summer 2022

Exclusive design from: Home Ec. Workshop

Designer: Codi Josephson

Fabrics: Kaleidoscope collection by Alison Glass for Andover Fabrics, Ombre Wovens by V and Co. for Moda Fabrics, and the Chambray Union collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Colorful utility quilting and ties at the intersections

of the pink squares create the look of beads strung in rows.

Buy the digital issue here.