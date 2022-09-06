Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2022

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors September 06, 2022

Read about top quilt shops and see exclusive projects in the latest issue of Quilt Sampler® magazine, Fall/Winter 2022.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2022

The Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler is on sale from September 9-December 9.

Missed it? Get a digital issue here

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

The Common Thread

Location: Dahlonega, Georgia

Owner: Shannon Caldwell

Website: thecommon-thread.com

In her festival-filled, scenic hometown, Shannon Caldwell keeps it fresh with new fabrics, innovative clubs, and a lot of special events.

Buy the digital issue here.

3 of 21

A Plentiful Harvest

Exclusive design from: The Common Thread

Designer: Shannon Caldwell

Rich gemstone colors form chains of stars in a fall table topper, leaving space in the center for a seasonal display.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement

4 of 21

The Shiplap Quilt Shop & Coffee House

Location: Tenino, Washington

Owners: Gary and Kristin Rurup

Website: theshiplapquiltshop.com

Situated on a busy thoroughfare in a small Washington town, a newly opened store is a one-stop shop for quilting, crafting, and caffeinating.

Buy the digital issue here.

5 of 21

Playing Around

Exclusive design from: The Shiplap Quilt Shop & Coffee House

Designer: Gary Rurup

Fabrics: Bee Plaids collection by Lori Holt of Bee in My Bonnet for Riley Blake Designs

Have fun sewing a quilt that features multiple blocks in a sampler-style design.

Buy the digital issue here.

6 of 21

Patchwork Plus

Location: Dayton, Virginia

Owners: Susan Oehler, Mary Bre, Cynthia Hay, and Shirley Martin

Website: patchworkplus-quilting.com

Laughter, dancing, teaching, sharing—it's all part of business at Virginia's biggest quilt store. Come for the quilting and stay for the community.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Fall Splendor

Exclusive design from: Patchwork Plus

Designers: Debe Thomas and Cynthia Hay

Fabrics: Bedrock collection by Whistler Studios for Windham Fabrics

Log Cabin blocks and foundation-pieced diamonds surround large maple leaves in this standout quilt.

Buy the digital issue here.

8 of 21

Make It Sew

Location: El Reno, Oklahoma

Owners: Jerry and MaCrae Putnam

Website: makeitsewfabrics.com

Owners of an Oklahoma quilt shop that opened early in the pandemic conjured up creative ideas for drawing in quilters and sharing their quilts with the community.

Buy the digital issue here.

9 of 21

Banksia in Bloom

Exclusive design from: Make It Sew

Designer: MaCrae Putnam

Travel without leaving your home by sewing a table topper featuring an Australian wildflower.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

AnnaLouisa's Quilt Shop

Location: Navarre, Ohio

Owner: Barb Stevens

Website: annalouisas.com

Are you ready for an escape to a creative haven?
Plan a visit to an Ohio quilt shop that has a special story to tell.

Buy the digital issue here.

11 of 21

Americana Accent

Exclusive design from: AnnaLouisa's Quilt Shop

Designer: Sue Jeffries 

Fabrics: Freedom Road collection by Kansas Troubles Quilters for Moda Fabrics

A careful arrangement of quarter Log Cabin units provides space to appliqué wool stars where the light fabrics meet.

Buy the digital issue here.

12 of 21

The Sewing Basket

Location: Plymouth, Wisconsin

Owners: Sheryl Schwochert and Elayne West

Website: sewingbasket.biz

A big shop belies its small-town Wisconsin locale and helps its community discover the magic of quilting.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Holiday Poinsettias

Exclusive design from: The Sewing Basket

Designers: Sheryl Schwochert and Elayne West

Piece pretty flowers that resemble a favorite Christmas plant. A light background and green chains set off the seasonal display.

Buy the digital issue here.

14 of 21

Cotton & Chocolate Quilt Company

Location: Thousand Oaks, California

Owners: Marilyn and Jerry Petersen

Website: cottonandchocolate.com

A California quilt shop demonstrates the importance of connecting with others, both during a pandemic and beyond.

Buy the digital issue here.

15 of 21

Star Studded

Exclusive design from: Cotton & Chocolate Quilt Company

Designers: Marilyn and Jerry Petersen

Fabrics: 885 Dot Batiks and 1895 Watercolors collections, both from Hoffman California Fabrics

Bright batik fabrics shine in a quilt that showcases playful sashing and borders.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Stitcher's Garden

Location: Pueblo, Colorado

Owner: Dr. Sandy Strickland

Website: stitchersgarden.us

After spending almost 15 years working on her first quilt, a lifelong stitcher said "yes" to buying a Colorado store where she now helps beautiful quilts—and quilters—grow.

Buy the digital issue here.

17 of 21

The Wright Way

Exclusive design from: Stitcher's Garden

Designer: Dr. Sandy Strickland

Stitch a quilt that mimics the look of a stained-glass window designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Buy the digital issue here.

18 of 21

Log Cabin Quilt Shop

Location: Elk Horn, Iowa

Owners: Robin and Jerry Hoffman

Website: lcquilting.com

Halfway between Des Moines and Omaha, an expansive retail space and retreat center offers
quilters a road-trip pit stop, a secret to share with friends, and a place to call home.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Scandinavian Love

Exclusive design from: Log Cabin Quilt Shop

Designer: Tammie Jens

Inspired by the traditional Danish woven paper heart, this throw uses easy piecing methods to re-create the look.

Buy the digital issue here.

20 of 21

Rae-Bon Sew & Quilt Shop

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Owner: Sandy Beneke

Website: rae-bon.com

Find unusual classes and events and a distinctive inventory at a quilt shop that has operated in Fargo, North Dakota, for more than 60 years.

Buy the digital issue here.

21 of 21

Night Flight

Exclusive design from: Rae-Bon Sew & Quilt Shop

Designer: Jennifer McCall

Improvisationally pieced Flying Geese units soar across a dark blue background.

Buy the digital issue here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors