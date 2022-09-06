Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2022
Read about top quilt shops and see exclusive projects in the latest issue of Quilt Sampler® magazine, Fall/Winter 2022.
The Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Quilt Sampler is on sale from September 9-December 9.
Missed it? Get a digital issue here
The Common Thread
Location: Dahlonega, Georgia
Owner: Shannon Caldwell
Website: thecommon-thread.com
In her festival-filled, scenic hometown, Shannon Caldwell keeps it fresh with new fabrics, innovative clubs, and a lot of special events.
A Plentiful Harvest
Exclusive design from: The Common Thread
Designer: Shannon Caldwell
Rich gemstone colors form chains of stars in a fall table topper, leaving space in the center for a seasonal display.
The Shiplap Quilt Shop & Coffee House
Location: Tenino, Washington
Owners: Gary and Kristin Rurup
Website: theshiplapquiltshop.com
Situated on a busy thoroughfare in a small Washington town, a newly opened store is a one-stop shop for quilting, crafting, and caffeinating.
Playing Around
Exclusive design from: The Shiplap Quilt Shop & Coffee House
Designer: Gary Rurup
Fabrics: Bee Plaids collection by Lori Holt of Bee in My Bonnet for Riley Blake Designs
Have fun sewing a quilt that features multiple blocks in a sampler-style design.
Patchwork Plus
Location: Dayton, Virginia
Owners: Susan Oehler, Mary Bre, Cynthia Hay, and Shirley Martin
Website: patchworkplus-quilting.com
Laughter, dancing, teaching, sharing—it's all part of business at Virginia's biggest quilt store. Come for the quilting and stay for the community.
Fall Splendor
Exclusive design from: Patchwork Plus
Designers: Debe Thomas and Cynthia Hay
Fabrics: Bedrock collection by Whistler Studios for Windham Fabrics
Log Cabin blocks and foundation-pieced diamonds surround large maple leaves in this standout quilt.
Make It Sew
Location: El Reno, Oklahoma
Owners: Jerry and MaCrae Putnam
Website: makeitsewfabrics.com
Owners of an Oklahoma quilt shop that opened early in the pandemic conjured up creative ideas for drawing in quilters and sharing their quilts with the community.
Banksia in Bloom
Exclusive design from: Make It Sew
Designer: MaCrae Putnam
Travel without leaving your home by sewing a table topper featuring an Australian wildflower.
AnnaLouisa's Quilt Shop
Location: Navarre, Ohio
Owner: Barb Stevens
Website: annalouisas.com
Are you ready for an escape to a creative haven?
Plan a visit to an Ohio quilt shop that has a special story to tell.
Americana Accent
Exclusive design from: AnnaLouisa's Quilt Shop
Designer: Sue Jeffries
Fabrics: Freedom Road collection by Kansas Troubles Quilters for Moda Fabrics
A careful arrangement of quarter Log Cabin units provides space to appliqué wool stars where the light fabrics meet.
The Sewing Basket
Location: Plymouth, Wisconsin
Owners: Sheryl Schwochert and Elayne West
Website: sewingbasket.biz
A big shop belies its small-town Wisconsin locale and helps its community discover the magic of quilting.
Holiday Poinsettias
Exclusive design from: The Sewing Basket
Designers: Sheryl Schwochert and Elayne West
Piece pretty flowers that resemble a favorite Christmas plant. A light background and green chains set off the seasonal display.
Cotton & Chocolate Quilt Company
Location: Thousand Oaks, California
Owners: Marilyn and Jerry Petersen
Website: cottonandchocolate.com
A California quilt shop demonstrates the importance of connecting with others, both during a pandemic and beyond.
Star Studded
Exclusive design from: Cotton & Chocolate Quilt Company
Designers: Marilyn and Jerry Petersen
Fabrics: 885 Dot Batiks and 1895 Watercolors collections, both from Hoffman California Fabrics
Bright batik fabrics shine in a quilt that showcases playful sashing and borders.
Stitcher's Garden
Location: Pueblo, Colorado
Owner: Dr. Sandy Strickland
Website: stitchersgarden.us
After spending almost 15 years working on her first quilt, a lifelong stitcher said "yes" to buying a Colorado store where she now helps beautiful quilts—and quilters—grow.
The Wright Way
Exclusive design from: Stitcher's Garden
Designer: Dr. Sandy Strickland
Stitch a quilt that mimics the look of a stained-glass window designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Log Cabin Quilt Shop
Location: Elk Horn, Iowa
Owners: Robin and Jerry Hoffman
Website: lcquilting.com
Halfway between Des Moines and Omaha, an expansive retail space and retreat center offers
quilters a road-trip pit stop, a secret to share with friends, and a place to call home.
Scandinavian Love
Exclusive design from: Log Cabin Quilt Shop
Designer: Tammie Jens
Inspired by the traditional Danish woven paper heart, this throw uses easy piecing methods to re-create the look.
Rae-Bon Sew & Quilt Shop
Location: Fargo, North Dakota
Owner: Sandy Beneke
Website: rae-bon.com
Find unusual classes and events and a distinctive inventory at a quilt shop that has operated in Fargo, North Dakota, for more than 60 years.
Night Flight
Exclusive design from: Rae-Bon Sew & Quilt Shop
Designer: Jennifer McCall
Improvisationally pieced Flying Geese units soar across a dark blue background.