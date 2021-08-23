Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2021

August 23, 2021

See the featured quilt shops and their exclusive projects in Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2021.

Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2021

The Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Quilt Sampler is on sale from August 27-November 26.

Meeting House Fabric

Location: Wales, Massachusetts

Owners: Sheila Chabot and Steve Valle

Website: meetinghousefabric.com

A visit to this historic shop in small-town New England will take you back in time.

Weave a Spell

Exclusive design from: Meeting House Fabric

Designer: Sheila Chabot

Fabrics: homespuns by Dunroven House

Utilize strip piecing to create a two-color quilt with a unique woven look.

Quilter's Corner

Location: Midlothian, Virginia

Owner: Tiffany Sherman

Website: quilterscornerva.com

Variety is the name of the game at a creative hub that's constantly abuzz with learning opportunities.

Pinwheel Promenade

Exclusive design from: Quilter's Corner

Designer: Christine Van Buskirk

Fabrics: Linework collection by Tula Pink for FreeSpirit and Cotton Couture solids from Michael Miller Fabrics

Combine two variations of the traditional Pinwheel block to create a lively throw.

Sew Let's Quilt It

Location: Dallas, Texas

Owners: Patty and Tom Kopeck

Website: sewletsquiltit.com

A Dallas quilt shop grows and shifts with the times,
just like its intrepid owner.

Sew Joyful

Exclusive design from: Sew Let's Quilt It

Designer: Leanna Williams

Fabrics: Speckled Metallic collection by Ruby Star Society for Moda Fabrics and Essex Yarn Dyed linen from Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Stitch a cheery wall hanging to decorate your sewing room.

The Stitchery

Location: Delavan, Wisconsin

Owner: Nancy Snyder

Website: thestitcherywi.com

A knack for creativity runs in the family at Wisconsin's oldest quilt shop.

Rolling into Fall

Exclusive design from: The Stitchery

Designers: Nancy Snyder and Cassidy Dodge

Fabrics: Pumpkins & Blossoms collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics

Use precut 2-1/2" strips to make an enchanting autumn throw.

StitchCraft

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Owner: Johanna Fox

Website: stitchcraft.com

The owner of a quilt shop in a prosperous South Florida destination community has discovered a different kind of wealth with her community of customers.

Drop in the Ocean

Exclusive design from: StitchCraft

Designer: Johanna Fox

Fabrics: batiks by Hoffman California Fabrics

Make a splash with string-pieced blocks in watery blues.

Cultured Expressions

Location: Rahway, New Jersey

Owner: Lisa Shepard Stewart

Website: culturedexpressions.com

A New Jersey sewing and quilting studio offers a vibrant window into African textiles and provides DIY inspiration for quilts, home decor, clothing, and more.

World Traveler

Exclusive design from: Cultured Expressions

Designer: Lisa Shepard Stewart

Add distinction to any space with a pillow stitched from vibrant African prints.

Serendipity Quilt Shop

Location: Dagsboro, Delaware

Owner: Kathy Lewis

Website: serendipityquiltshop.com

With a business plan as simple as "buy fabric, sell fabric," Kathy Lewis and her small-town Delaware quilt shop have found success that can only be described as, well, serendipitous.

Star Dash

Exclusive design from: Serendipity Quilt Shop

Designer: Barbara Hudson

Fabrics: Apple Cider collection from P&B Textiles, the Aboriginal Dot collection by Kaffe Fassett for FreeSpirit, the Idaho Prairie Star collection by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co., and various Pam Buda collections for Marcus Fabrics

Snuggle under a throw made with a mash-up of star and Churn Dash blocks.

The Fabric Chic

Location: Parkville, Missouri

Owner: Cindy Farrow

Website: thefabricchic.com

Neither flood nor pandemic has prevented this riverside shop from sharing its colorful, contemporary fabrics with appreciative quilters.

Dashes & Dots

Exclusive design from: The Fabric Chic

Designers: Carolyn Short, Cindy Farrow, and
Elizabeth Brown

Fabrics: Entwine collection by Giucy Giuce for Andover Fabrics and Essex Yarn Dyed linen from Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Churn Dash block variations spell the shop's initials diagonally in Morse Code.

Pohlar Fabrics

Location: Liberty, Indiana

Owners: Jeff McGuire, Megan Pohlar-McGuire, Rose and Kenny Pohlar

Website: pohlarfabrics.com

Rising up from the Indiana prairie is Pohlar Fabrics,
a shining star to sewers and quilters both near and far.

Christmas Cacti

Exclusive design from: Pohlar Fabrics

Designer: Megan Pohlar-McGuire

Fabrics: Shabby collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs

Half-square triangles, strip piecing, and stitch-and-flip units combine in a quick-to-make bed quilt.

Sisters Quilt Shop

Location: Chehalis, Washington

Owners: Morgan and Tanner Moon

Website: sistersquiltshop.com

In the historic downtown of Chehalis, Washington, shoppers find locally owned businesses selling books, coffee, gifts, yarn, and fabric—lots and lots of fabric.

Rosy Outlook

Exclusive design from: Sisters Quilt Shop

Designer: Morgan Moon

Fabrics: Secret Stash collection by Edyta Sitar for Andover Fabrics

Placement of positive and negative hourglass blocks creates movement in an easy-to-piece quilt.

