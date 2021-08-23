Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2021
See the featured quilt shops and their exclusive projects in Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter 2021.
The Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Quilt Sampler is on sale from August 27-November 26.
Meeting House Fabric
Location: Wales, Massachusetts
Owners: Sheila Chabot and Steve Valle
Website: meetinghousefabric.com
A visit to this historic shop in small-town New England will take you back in time.
Weave a Spell
Exclusive design from: Meeting House Fabric
Designer: Sheila Chabot
Fabrics: homespuns by Dunroven House
Utilize strip piecing to create a two-color quilt with a unique woven look.
Quilter's Corner
Location: Midlothian, Virginia
Owner: Tiffany Sherman
Website: quilterscornerva.com
Variety is the name of the game at a creative hub that's constantly abuzz with learning opportunities.
Pinwheel Promenade
Exclusive design from: Quilter's Corner
Designer: Christine Van Buskirk
Fabrics: Linework collection by Tula Pink for FreeSpirit and Cotton Couture solids from Michael Miller Fabrics
Combine two variations of the traditional Pinwheel block to create a lively throw.
Sew Let's Quilt It
Location: Dallas, Texas
Owners: Patty and Tom Kopeck
Website: sewletsquiltit.com
A Dallas quilt shop grows and shifts with the times,
just like its intrepid owner.
Sew Joyful
Exclusive design from: Sew Let's Quilt It
Designer: Leanna Williams
Fabrics: Speckled Metallic collection by Ruby Star Society for Moda Fabrics and Essex Yarn Dyed linen from Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Stitch a cheery wall hanging to decorate your sewing room.
The Stitchery
Location: Delavan, Wisconsin
Owner: Nancy Snyder
Website: thestitcherywi.com
A knack for creativity runs in the family at Wisconsin's oldest quilt shop.
Rolling into Fall
Exclusive design from: The Stitchery
Designers: Nancy Snyder and Cassidy Dodge
Fabrics: Pumpkins & Blossoms collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics
Use precut 2-1/2" strips to make an enchanting autumn throw.
StitchCraft
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
Owner: Johanna Fox
Website: stitchcraft.com
The owner of a quilt shop in a prosperous South Florida destination community has discovered a different kind of wealth with her community of customers.
Drop in the Ocean
Exclusive design from: StitchCraft
Designer: Johanna Fox
Fabrics: batiks by Hoffman California Fabrics
Make a splash with string-pieced blocks in watery blues.
Cultured Expressions
Location: Rahway, New Jersey
Owner: Lisa Shepard Stewart
Website: culturedexpressions.com
A New Jersey sewing and quilting studio offers a vibrant window into African textiles and provides DIY inspiration for quilts, home decor, clothing, and more.
World Traveler
Exclusive design from: Cultured Expressions
Designer: Lisa Shepard Stewart
Add distinction to any space with a pillow stitched from vibrant African prints.
Serendipity Quilt Shop
Location: Dagsboro, Delaware
Owner: Kathy Lewis
Website: serendipityquiltshop.com
With a business plan as simple as "buy fabric, sell fabric," Kathy Lewis and her small-town Delaware quilt shop have found success that can only be described as, well, serendipitous.
Star Dash
Exclusive design from: Serendipity Quilt Shop
Designer: Barbara Hudson
Fabrics: Apple Cider collection from P&B Textiles, the Aboriginal Dot collection by Kaffe Fassett for FreeSpirit, the Idaho Prairie Star collection by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co., and various Pam Buda collections for Marcus Fabrics
Snuggle under a throw made with a mash-up of star and Churn Dash blocks.
The Fabric Chic
Location: Parkville, Missouri
Owner: Cindy Farrow
Website: thefabricchic.com
Neither flood nor pandemic has prevented this riverside shop from sharing its colorful, contemporary fabrics with appreciative quilters.
Dashes & Dots
Exclusive design from: The Fabric Chic
Designers: Carolyn Short, Cindy Farrow, and
Elizabeth Brown
Fabrics: Entwine collection by Giucy Giuce for Andover Fabrics and Essex Yarn Dyed linen from Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Churn Dash block variations spell the shop's initials diagonally in Morse Code.
Pohlar Fabrics
Location: Liberty, Indiana
Owners: Jeff McGuire, Megan Pohlar-McGuire, Rose and Kenny Pohlar
Website: pohlarfabrics.com
Rising up from the Indiana prairie is Pohlar Fabrics,
a shining star to sewers and quilters both near and far.
Christmas Cacti
Exclusive design from: Pohlar Fabrics
Designer: Megan Pohlar-McGuire
Fabrics: Shabby collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs
Half-square triangles, strip piecing, and stitch-and-flip units combine in a quick-to-make bed quilt.
Sisters Quilt Shop
Location: Chehalis, Washington
Owners: Morgan and Tanner Moon
Website: sistersquiltshop.com
In the historic downtown of Chehalis, Washington, shoppers find locally owned businesses selling books, coffee, gifts, yarn, and fabric—lots and lots of fabric.
Rosy Outlook
Exclusive design from: Sisters Quilt Shop
Designer: Morgan Moon
Fabrics: Secret Stash collection by Edyta Sitar for Andover Fabrics
Placement of positive and negative hourglass blocks creates movement in an easy-to-piece quilt.