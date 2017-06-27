Minnesota Seamstresses Give Back to Korean War Veterans

Story originally published by The Caledonia Argus.

A group of Minnesota women are dedicating their time to serve those who have served before us.

The fourth Monday of every month, the seamstresses gather to sew quilts for veterans. Starting with only four members, the women made 12 quilts over a two-year time period that were later given to veterans who served in World War II. Now, the group has grown to nearly 20 members and has moved on to creating for Korean War veterans.

Not all of the women can quilt, however, but that still doesn't stop them from volunteering their time and unique skills.

"Even if you can't quilt," Rocky Danielson, a member of the seamstress group, told The Caledonia Argus. "We have some who just cut for us, some who sew the edges. We accept help of any kind."

The group has now finished more than 40 quilts for Korean veterans, and are relying on the community to recommend service members as recipients of the honor.

The seamstresses feel lucky to have dedicated service members who risk their lives for our safety, so it was easy for the group to come up with a name for their cause.