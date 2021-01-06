Our Top 20 Pillowcase Patterns
Pick from among the top pillowcase patterns from the One Million Pillowcase Challenge.
Roll It Up Pattern
Our most popular pattern! This pattern features the roll-it-up method for enclosed seams.
Kids' Style: Roll It Up
Kids will love the "magic" that happens when they turn the tube right side out. These patterns are written with more detailed instructions and photos perfect for kids or beginners. (Both downloads are the same pattern, just in different fabrics.)
Hosting an event or teaching children to sew? Download our teaching tools with supply lists and helpful hints here!
Download the superhero Roll It Up instructions.
Basic Pillowcase Pattern
Make two contrasting pillowcases at once with 1 1/8 yards of two coordinating fabrics.
Click here to watch instructions on how to finish the inside of the pillowcase with French seams.
King-Size Pillowcase
Go big and make two contrasting pillowcases at once with 1-1/2 yards of two coordinating fabrics.
Travel-Size Pillowcase
Take a tiny pillowcase on the go by making a travel size pillowcase. Fits a 16x12" pillow form.
Click here for the free download.
Pillowcase Dress
Add some ribbon to the basic pillowcase supplies and make a pillowcase dress! Approximate size is child's large.
Click here for the free download.
Pillowcase with Piping
Punch up the basic pillowcase pattern by adding piping!
Ruffle Pillowcase
Add a ruffle to the band of the basic pillowcase for some extra detail.
Pillowcase Gift Bag
This pillowcase serves double duty as a gift bag (with a pocket for a gift card or other small item).
Kids' Style: PJ Bag
This drawstring pillowcase doubles as a bag - perfect for sleepovers! These patterns are written with more detailed instructions and photos perfect for kids or beginners. (Both downloads are the same pattern, just in different fabrics.)
Hosting an event or teaching children to sew? Download our teaching tools with supply lists and helpful hints here!
Download the floral PJ Bag instructions.
Plush Fabric Pillowcase
Make an extra-soft version of our basic pattern by using plush fabric. Tips for working with plush included in the instructions.
Prairie Point Pillowcase
A row of prairie points line the band on this pillowcase.
Checkerboard Band Pillowcase
Piece a checkerboard band (great for using smaller pieces!) on this version of our basic pillowcase.
Quilted Pillow Sham
Make a quilted pillow sham (or two) to match your quilt!
Personalized Appliqué Pillowcase
Adding the recipient's name is a great way to make the pillowcase even more special. Cut your own letters using our templates or make it even easier with AccuQuilt GO! Classic 2" Alphabet Uppercase Set Die. Click here to view this die.
Simply Squares Band Pillowcase
Start with 5" square precuts to make a simple band design that features multiple fabrics.
Pinwheel Band Pillowcase
Piece pinwheels for a whimsical touch to a pillowcase.
Sawtooth Star Band Pillowcase
Pieced stars wrap around this pillowcase band.
Snowball Band Pillowcase
Give a pillowcase a playful look with a pieced snowball band.
Chevron Band Pillowcase
Simple piecing creates a dynamic chevron design.