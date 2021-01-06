Our Top 20 Pillowcase Patterns

January 06, 2021

Pick from among the top pillowcase patterns from the One Million Pillowcase Challenge.

Roll It Up Pattern

Our most popular pattern! This pattern features the roll-it-up method for enclosed seams.

Click here for free download.

Click here to watch an instructional video.

Kids' Style: Roll It Up

Kids will love the "magic" that happens when they turn the tube right side out. These patterns are written with more detailed instructions and photos perfect for kids or beginners. (Both downloads are the same pattern, just in different fabrics.) 

Hosting an event or teaching children to sew? Download our teaching tools with supply lists and helpful hints here!

Download the superhero Roll It Up instructions.

Download the floral Roll It Up instructions.

Basic Pillowcase Pattern

Make two contrasting pillowcases at once with 1 1/8 yards of two coordinating fabrics.

Click here for free download.

Click here to watch instructions on how to finish the inside of the pillowcase with French seams.

King-Size Pillowcase

Go big and make two contrasting pillowcases at once with 1-1/2 yards of two coordinating fabrics.

Click here for the free download.

Travel-Size Pillowcase

Take a tiny pillowcase on the go by making a travel size pillowcase. Fits a 16x12" pillow form.

Click here for the free download.

Click here to watch an instructional video.

Pillowcase Dress

Add some ribbon to the basic pillowcase supplies and make a pillowcase dress! Approximate size is child's large.

Click here for the free download.

Click here to watch an instructional video.

Pillowcase with Piping

Punch up the basic pillowcase pattern by adding piping! 

Click here for the free download.

Ruffle Pillowcase

Add a ruffle to the band of the basic pillowcase for some extra detail.

Click here for the free download.

Pillowcase Gift Bag

This pillowcase serves double duty as a gift bag (with a pocket for a gift card or other small item).

Click here for the free download.

Kids' Style: PJ Bag

This drawstring pillowcase doubles as a bag - perfect for sleepovers! These patterns are written with more detailed instructions and photos perfect for kids or beginners. (Both downloads are the same pattern, just in different fabrics.)

Hosting an event or teaching children to sew? Download our teaching tools with supply lists and helpful hints here!

Download the floral PJ Bag instructions.

Download the sailboat PJ Bag instructions.

Plush Fabric Pillowcase

Make an extra-soft version of our basic pattern by using plush fabric. Tips for working with plush included in the instructions.

Click here for the free download.

Prairie Point Pillowcase

A row of prairie points line the band on this pillowcase.

Click here for the free download.

Checkerboard Band Pillowcase

Piece a checkerboard band (great for using smaller pieces!) on this version of our basic pillowcase.

Click here for the free download.

Quilted Pillow Sham

Make a quilted pillow sham (or two) to match your quilt! 

Click here for the free download.

Personalized Appliqué Pillowcase

Adding the recipient's name is a great way to make the pillowcase even more special. Cut your own letters using our templates or make it even easier with  AccuQuilt GO! Classic 2" Alphabet Uppercase Set Die. Click here to view this die.

Click here for the free download.

Simply Squares Band Pillowcase

Start with 5" square precuts to make a simple band design that features multiple fabrics. 

Click here for the free download. 

Pinwheel Band Pillowcase

Piece pinwheels for a whimsical touch to a pillowcase.

Click here for the free download.

Sawtooth Star Band Pillowcase

Pieced stars wrap around this pillowcase band.

Click here for the free download.

Snowball Band Pillowcase

Give a pillowcase a playful look with a pieced snowball band. 

Click here for the free download.

Chevron Band Pillowcase

Simple piecing creates a dynamic chevron design.

Click here for the free download.

