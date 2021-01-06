One Million Pillowcase Challenge Where to Donate
This is a list of suggested charities to get you started! Please contact charities in your local area before donating to make sure they are accepting pillowcase donations and to understand any restrictions and requirements for donations.
- Catholic Charities
- Child Welfare Services
- Children's Hospitals
- Church World Service
- Department of Human Services
- Dialysis Centers
- Enchanted Makeovers
- Homeless Shelters
- Hospice centers
- Lutheran Refugee Services
- Missions
- Nursing homes
- Oncology units
- Operation Support for Deployed Military
- Pediatric Surgery Centers of local hospitals
- Red Cross
- Ronald McDonald House
- Runaway shelters
- Ryan’s Case for Smiles
- Shriners Hospitals
- Transitional Residences
- United Way
- Veteran’s clinics/hospitals
- Victims of fires, floods, hurricanes, and other natural disasters
- Women’s shelters
- Youth shelters
- YMCA’s
- YWCA’s