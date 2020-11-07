4th Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics
View color options for 4th Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Simple piecing makes the band come together quickly with Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks Pillowcase - download here. Use an AccuQuilt die to easily turn scraps into Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band - download here. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks
Fabric Line: Got the Blues
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks
Fabric Line: Ready Set Splash! by Sandy Gervais
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Moda Fabrics Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks
Fabric Line: Solana by Robin Pickens
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band Pillowcase
Fabric Line: Believe in Magic by Sandra Will
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Download the Thread Spool Pillowcase pattern here.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band Pillowcase
Fabric Line: Midsummer Meadow by Katherine Lenius
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Download the Thread Spool Pillowcase pattern here.
Moda Fabrics Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band Pillowcase
Fabric Line: Shine On by Bonnie & Camille
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Download the Thread Spool Pillowcase pattern here.