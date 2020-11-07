4th Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics

November 06, 2020

View color options for 4th Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Simple piecing makes the band come together quickly with Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks Pillowcase - download here. Use an AccuQuilt die to easily turn scraps into  Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band - download here. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks

Fabric Line: Got the Blues

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Turned Bricks Pillowcase pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks

Fabric Line: Ready Set Splash! by Sandy Gervais

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Turned Bricks Pillowcase pattern here.

3 of 6

Moda Fabrics Pillowcase Pattern #92: Turned Bricks

Fabric Line: Solana by Robin Pickens

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Turned Bricks Pillowcase pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band Pillowcase

Fabric Line: Believe in Magic by Sandra Will

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Thread Spool Pillowcase pattern here.

Click here to purchase the AccuQuilt spool die.

5 of 6

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band Pillowcase

Fabric Line: Midsummer Meadow by Katherine Lenius

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Thread Spool Pillowcase pattern here.

Click here to purchase the AccuQuilt spool die.

6 of 6

Moda Fabrics Pillowcase Pattern #93: Thread Spool Band Pillowcase

Fabric Line: Shine On by Bonnie & Camille

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Thread Spool Pillowcase pattern here.

Click here to purchase the AccuQuilt spool die.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next