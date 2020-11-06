3rd Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics
View color options for the 3rd Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Feature a focal print in the center of a pieced star design with Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star Pillowcase. Click here to download the Bursting Star Pillowcase pattern. Add some festive cheer to a pillowcase using AccuQuilt dies with Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué. Click here to download the Snowman Appliqué Pillowcase pattern. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.
Moda Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star
Fabric Line: Deer Christmas by UrbanChiks
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star
Fabric Line: On the Bright Side by Sandy Gervais
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star
Fabric Line: Arctic Wonders by Barbara Lavallee
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Moda Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué
Fabric Line: Juniper by Kate & Birdie Paper Co.
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Download the Snowman Appliqué Pillowcase pattern here.
Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Circle die here. Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Holiday Accessories die here.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué
Fabric Line: Christmas Traditions by Dani Mogstad
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué
Fabric Line: Vintage Christmas by Melanie Samra
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
