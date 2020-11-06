3rd Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics

November 06, 2020

View color options for the 3rd Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Feature a focal print in the center of a pieced star design with Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star Pillowcase. Click here to download the Bursting Star Pillowcase pattern. Add some festive cheer to a pillowcase using AccuQuilt dies with Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué. Click here to download the Snowman Appliqué Pillowcase pattern. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.

Moda Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star

Fabric Line: Deer Christmas by UrbanChiks

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Bursting Star Pillowcase pattern here.

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star

Fabric Line: On the Bright Side by Sandy Gervais

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Bursting Star Pillowcase pattern here.

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #90: Bursting Star

Fabric Line: Arctic Wonders by Barbara Lavallee

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Bursting Star Pillowcase pattern here.

Moda Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué

Fabric Line: Juniper by Kate & Birdie Paper Co.

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Snowman Appliqué Pillowcase pattern here.

Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Circle die here. Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Holiday Accessories die here.

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué

Fabric Line: Christmas Traditions by Dani Mogstad

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Snowman Appliqué Pillowcase pattern here.

Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Circle die here. Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Holiday Accessories die here.

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #91: Snowman Appliqué

Fabric Line: Vintage Christmas by Melanie Samra

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Snowman Appliqué Pillowcase pattern here.

Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Circle die here. Purchase the AccuQuilt GO! Holiday Accessories die here.

