2nd Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics
View color options for the 2nd Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Piece a cute button design on the band by using Pillowcase Pattern #88. Click here to download Button Band Pillowcase. Use up your scraps with Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band. Click here to download Crazy Quilt Band Pillowcase. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.
Moda Pillowcase Pattern #88: Button Band
Fabric Line: Fine and Sunny by Jen Kingwell
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Moda Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band
Fabric Line: Branded by Sweetwater
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Download the Crazy Quilt Band Pillowcase pattern here.
Pattern uses AccuQuilt die: Crazy Quilt 6" Finished. Click here to view.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #88: Button Band
Fabric Line: Forest Frolic
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band
Fabric Line: Stonehenge Savanna by Linda Ludovico
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #88: Button Band
Fabric Line: Hubert and Sorrel by Simone Gooding
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band
Fabric Line: Sweet Honey Kisses by Tammie Green
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
