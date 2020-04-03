2nd Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics

View color options for the 2nd Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Piece a cute button design on the band by using Pillowcase Pattern #88. Click here to download Button Band Pillowcase. Use up your scraps with Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band. Click here to download Crazy Quilt Band Pillowcase. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.

Moda Pillowcase Pattern #88: Button Band

Fabric Line: Fine and Sunny by Jen Kingwell

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Button Band Pillowcase pattern here.

Moda Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band

Fabric Line: Branded by Sweetwater

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Crazy Quilt Band Pillowcase pattern here.

Pattern uses AccuQuilt die: Crazy Quilt 6" Finished. Click here to view.

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #88: Button Band

Fabric Line: Forest Frolic

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Button Band Pillowcase pattern here.

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band

Fabric Line: Stonehenge Savanna by Linda Ludovico

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Crazy Quilt Band Pillowcase pattern here.

Pattern uses AccuQuilt die: Crazy Quilt 6" Finished. Click here to view.

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #88: Button Band

Fabric Line: Hubert and Sorrel by Simone Gooding

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Button Band Pillowcase pattern here.

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #89: Crazy Quilt Band

Fabric Line: Sweet Honey Kisses by Tammie Green

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Crazy Quilt Band Pillowcase pattern here.

Pattern uses AccuQuilt die: Crazy Quilt 6" Finished. Click here to view.

