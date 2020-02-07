1st Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics

February 07, 2020

View color options for the 1st Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Use a combination of piecing and appliqué to make May Basket blocks in Pillowcase Pattern #86. Click here to download the May Basket pattern. Appliqué letters spell out the name of the recipient in Pillowcase Pattern #87. Click here to download the Personalized Pillowcase pattern. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Moda Pillowcase Pattern #86: May Basket

Fabric Line: Good Times by American Jane

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the May Basket Band pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Moda Pillowcase Pattern #87: Personalized Pillowcase

Fabric Line: Abby Rose by Robin Pickens

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Personalized Pillowcase pattern here.

3 of 6

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #86: May Basket

Fabric Line: Doodle Dogs by Robin Roderick

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the May Basket Band pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #87: Personalized Pillowcase

Fabric Line: Shiver Me Whiskers by Tracy Ann Herrmann

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Personalized Pillowcase pattern here.

5 of 6

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #86: May Basket

Fabric Line: Play Outside by Gracey Larson

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the May Basket Band pattern here.

6 of 6

Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #87: Personalized Pillowcase

Fabric Line: Deep Blue Sea by Jen Allyson

Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.

Download the Personalized Pillowcase pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next