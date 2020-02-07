1st Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics

View color options for the 1st Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Use a combination of piecing and appliqué to make May Basket blocks in Pillowcase Pattern #86. Click here to download the May Basket pattern. Appliqué letters spell out the name of the recipient in Pillowcase Pattern #87. Click here to download the Personalized Pillowcase pattern. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.