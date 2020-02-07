1st Quarter 2020 One Million Pillowcase Featured Fabrics
View color options for the 1st Quarter 2020 pillowcase patterns. Use a combination of piecing and appliqué to make May Basket blocks in Pillowcase Pattern #86. Click here to download the May Basket pattern. Appliqué letters spell out the name of the recipient in Pillowcase Pattern #87. Click here to download the Personalized Pillowcase pattern. Look for these fabrics at your local quilt shop.
Moda Pillowcase Pattern #86: May Basket
Fabric Line: Good Times by American Jane
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Moda Pillowcase Pattern #87: Personalized Pillowcase
Fabric Line: Abby Rose by Robin Pickens
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #86: May Basket
Fabric Line: Doodle Dogs by Robin Roderick
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Northcott Pillowcase Pattern #87: Personalized Pillowcase
Fabric Line: Shiver Me Whiskers by Tracy Ann Herrmann
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #86: May Basket
Fabric Line: Play Outside by Gracey Larson
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.
Riley Blake Designs Pillowcase Pattern #87: Personalized Pillowcase
Fabric Line: Deep Blue Sea by Jen Allyson
Click here to view the fabrics in this collection.