Memorial Quilt Honors Hospice Staff

Story originally published by Herald-Mail Media

This summer, a memorial quilt is traveling to various hospice centers in central Maryland. The quilt, started by Helen Layton and Judy Shifflet, carries signatures of representative staff and volunteers in the hospice program as a sign of support and solidarity.

The quilt, titled "Stronger Together Memorial Quilt" came from Layton's desire to give back to the community. She wanted to lead a program at the Hancock Community Life Center, which is one of three centers established to better meet needs of individuals who are living in underserved areas.

"Everyone has talents," Layton told the Herald-Mail Media. "I'm proud to use my talents in a way that strengthens the community."