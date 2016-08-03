Memorial Quilt Honors Hospice Staff
Story originally published by Herald-Mail Media
This summer, a memorial quilt is traveling to various hospice centers in central Maryland. The quilt, started by Helen Layton and Judy Shifflet, carries signatures of representative staff and volunteers in the hospice program as a sign of support and solidarity.
The quilt, titled "Stronger Together Memorial Quilt" came from Layton's desire to give back to the community. She wanted to lead a program at the Hancock Community Life Center, which is one of three centers established to better meet needs of individuals who are living in underserved areas.
"Everyone has talents," Layton told the Herald-Mail Media. "I'm proud to use my talents in a way that strengthens the community."
Bernadette Wagner, the community outreach coordinator for Hospice of Washington County expressed her gratitude that the quilt project has been able to connect different hospices across the state. "It means a lot to be able to share this projects with other hospices and other communities," she told the Herald-Mail Media. "We truly are stronger together."