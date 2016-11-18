Log Cabin Quilters' Guild Sews for Dialysis Patients

Story originally published by The Inter-Mountain.

The Log Cabin Quilters' Guild in Elkins, West Virginia, has given warmth and love to dialysis patients for 16 years. The guild, which recently celebrated their 30th anniversary, started this project in 2000 and has since donated hundreds of quilts.

"With all of the machines running it gets cool," Elkins Dialysis Center employee Linda Coleman told The Inter-Mountain. "Almost everyone receiving treatment covers up, and they really appreciate the quilts."

The guild typically makes single- or full-sized bed quilts for the 46 patients receiving treatments at the center and the 16 who do in-home therapy. "[The quilts] are like a teddy bear," said Joan Jackson, a member of the quilters' guild. "They give them to patients on their first visit. They really enjoy having them, and many times we get thank you notes."