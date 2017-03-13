Kentucky Inmates Sew Teddy Bears for Foster Children
Story originally published by WLWT.
Inmates in a Kentucky prison are taking a hard situation and turning it into a way to give back.
Nine individuals from the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex were selected to sew teddy bears as a way to teach empathy and kindness, according to WLWT. These teddy bears are a part of a partnership between The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Department of Corrections, which is looking to inmates to aid in their initiative that donated 2,000 hand-sewn bears to foster children.
The program started at the prison in 2014, and makes the inmates involved feel a sense of community, according to WLWT. With nine regions in the Department for Community Based Services, each one received 222 bears to give to the children dealing with the traumas of foster care.