Join Us for a Virtual Quilt Retreat!
On Saturday, June 12, 2021, we're hosting a virtual quilt retreat with all our readers and fans! No need to sign up (or even leave your house). Just log into Facebook and Instagram on Saturday to join us!
Advertisement
What: American Patchwork & Quilting Virtual Quilt Retreat
When: Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9am-6pm CST
Details: This virtual quilt retreat is a fun way to connect with quilters from all over the world while making progress on a project or two! Block off your calendar, get in your comfiest clothes, and grab your works-in-progress.
We'll be asking questions and posting photos throughout the day on our social media pages. (If you're on Instagram, hashtag your pictures with #apqretreat, so we can see!)