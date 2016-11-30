Hospice Patients Benefit from Quilted Bed Runners

Story originally published by The Abilene Reporter-News.

Members of one Texas community are sending love through quilts to the Hendrick Hospice Care Center in Abilene, Texas.

Shaula Patton, long-time quilter and owner of The Feathered Star in Clyde, Texas, put out a call to action when she saw a flier about the center's need for quilted bed runners. She received an overwhelming response from local quilters wishing to help, so the volunteers wasted no time getting to work.

Measuring at 24x72", more than 60 quilts were sewed by volunteers. The center originally requested 30 bed runners-two for each bed-for donation, but now have enough to last for the coming years as well.