Hospice Patients Benefit from Quilted Bed Runners
Story originally published by The Abilene Reporter-News.
Members of one Texas community are sending love through quilts to the Hendrick Hospice Care Center in Abilene, Texas.
Shaula Patton, long-time quilter and owner of The Feathered Star in Clyde, Texas, put out a call to action when she saw a flier about the center's need for quilted bed runners. She received an overwhelming response from local quilters wishing to help, so the volunteers wasted no time getting to work.
Measuring at 24x72", more than 60 quilts were sewed by volunteers. The center originally requested 30 bed runners-two for each bed-for donation, but now have enough to last for the coming years as well.
"A quilt represents love and caring, and there is nothing better than having one close," said Beverly Lynn, a member of the Abilene Quilters guild who donated quilts to the hospice center, to The Abilene Reporter-News. "I also love the idea of having something homey and comforting in the hospice rooms. It was a pleasure to be a part of this project."