Happy Hues Block of the Month

Explore color and contrast by making a rainbow hued medallion quilt that radiates out from the center. New patterns released on the second Tuesday of each month. Quilt designer: Lori Miller (lorimillerdesigns.com).
August 03, 2023
Quilt Details:

Finished Quilt: 70 1/2" x 70 1/2" square

Fabric: Shadow Blush and Superior Solids, both from Benartex (benartex.com).

Instructions available for rotary cutting and die cutting assembly.

Fabric Requirements:

Coming Soon!

Schedule:

Month 1 - September 12, 2023: Center Design

Month 2 - October 10, 2023: Inner Borders (warm colors)

Month 3 - November 14, 2023: Inner Borders (cool colors), Green Blocks

Month 4 - December 12, 2023: Blue Blocks

Month 5 - January 9, 2024: Purple Blocks

Month 6 - February 13, 2024: Pink Blocks

Month 7 - March 12, 2024: Final Quilt Assembly

Join the Fun:

Participate in our private Facebook group and share your version of each block! Click here to join. (Don't forget to answer the membership questions!) Or share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQHappyHues

