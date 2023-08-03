Happy Hues Block of the Month
Explore color and contrast by making a rainbow hued medallion quilt that radiates out from the center. New patterns released on the second Tuesday of each month. Quilt designer: Lori Miller (lorimillerdesigns.com).
Quilt Details:
Finished Quilt: 70 1/2" x 70 1/2" square
Fabric: Shadow Blush and Superior Solids, both from Benartex (benartex.com).
Instructions available for rotary cutting and die cutting assembly.
Fabric Requirements:
Coming Soon!
Schedule:
Month 1 - September 12, 2023: Center Design
Month 2 - October 10, 2023: Inner Borders (warm colors)
Month 3 - November 14, 2023: Inner Borders (cool colors), Green Blocks
Month 4 - December 12, 2023: Blue Blocks
Month 5 - January 9, 2024: Purple Blocks
Month 6 - February 13, 2024: Pink Blocks
Month 7 - March 12, 2024: Final Quilt Assembly
Join the Fun:
Participate in our private Facebook group and share your version of each block! Click here to join. (Don't forget to answer the membership questions!) Or share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQHappyHues