Family Celebrates Grandmother's Life with Quilts Displayed at Her Funeral

Story originally published by Simple Most.

Janet White was an avid quilter. At 84-years-old, she had made more than 100 quilts for all kinds of occasions including birthdays, graduations, and charity purposes. That why after her recent passing, Janet's family knew the best way to honor her was by draping some of her colorful creations over church pews at her funeral.

Janet's granddaughter, Rachael White, posted the photo online which sparked thousands of views and comments, all by people who commemorated the way Rachael's family chose to remember their loved one.

"Her quilts adorn our couches, beds, walls, and are a constant reminder of how much she loved us," Rachael wrote in her post, according to Simple Most. "She is my role model and I love and miss her dearly."

Janet was a creator, but she was most importantly a loving individual. Her passion for quilting will be extended after her passing with four quilts she made in advance to be given to her grandchildren on a special day.

"Before she passed, she made four more [quilts], one for each of her unmarried grandchildren to be given to us on our wedding day," Rachael said.