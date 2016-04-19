Exhibit: Quilts and Color from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Beginning May 28, 2016, The San Diego Museum of Art will be filled with dazzling colors and striking patterns as it welcomes Quilts and Color from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, an exhibition that explores color theory in the design of quilts ranging from the 19th century to the early 20th century.

The featured quilts are from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston's acclaimed Pilgrim/Roy Quilt Collection. Gerald Roy and his partner, the late Paul Pilgrim, stumbled into quilt collecting through their interest in contemporary art. After noticing an Amish quilt hanging on a clothesline during a visit to Pennsylvania one summer, Roy and Pilgrim were amazed by the color and became fascinated with early Amish quilts, whose design is reminiscent to the 20th century Abstract Expressionist and Op Art pioneers.