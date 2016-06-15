Donation Quilts for Pulse Orlando Victims

Alissa Lapinsky, the President of the Orlando Modern Guild, released this blog post on their website:

First and foremost I want to thank each and every one of you for offering your help. I can't even believe this happened in our town, and am so thankful for any and all help you're willing to offer. As a quilt community we all love to give and love to help others, and a quilt drive was my immediate thought. Any survivors need to know they are loved and how better to accomplish that than by literally covering them in a quilt covered in hearts, and made with love?!

My idea is hearts in bright, rainbow colors to represent everyone affected, and obviously represent the love we are sending them. We will be using a tutorial from Cluck Cluck Sew to make 10" blocks. And I ask that the quilts be no smaller than 5 blocks wide and 6 blocks long. You're more than welcome to make them larger, I'd just like to keep them at the very least lap sized.

This is the tutorial I'd like us to use, and once more, a varying, rainbow of hearts in bright colors, with a low volume background. I think the 10" blocks will make the sewing a bit quicker, and give us more quilts for the victims. You can put the heart in rainbow order or not, that is up to you, but i would love for you to put a tag on the quilt so that the recipient knows who made the quilt for them.