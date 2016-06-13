County's Oldest WWII Veteran Presented With Quilt

Story originally published by The Rogersville Review.

At 94 years old, Edward Tegge is one of the oldest WWII veterans. When the war broke out, he joined the Navy. After completing pilot training, he was assigned to a Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas, as a flying instructor. Later, he was transferred to the Navy's instrument flight school in Atlanta, where he taught instrument flying until the war ended. While in the Navy, Tegge said, he flew everything from single-engine Howard training planes to twin-engine PBY amphibious patrol planes. Tegge said he had been among the seven percent of Navy personnel who did not go overseas during WWII.

Airlines expanded after the war and Tegge landed a job as a pilot for National Airlines and remained with that carrier until it was acquired by Pan America World Airways. After retirement, the couple settled on property in Rogersville, Tennessee, in 1989.

The Rogersville Senior Center's quilting group had a special gift to honor Tegge's services. They presented him with a quilt they made by hand. The quilt, made from red, white and blue fabrics, is called "Long May She Wave." Its star pattern is made up of USA logos and small eagles. It also holds a label with Tegge's name and the names of the quilters from the center who helped make it.

The quilt was presented over Memorial Day. "The Rogersville Senior Center was very honored to present Edward Teggee the Valour Quilt of Honor," Director Browning said. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every veteran for their service to this country to keep us free and have the liberties that we have each day."