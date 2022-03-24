Blast from the Past Mystery Sampler

American Patchwork & Quilting® is turning 30 in 2023. To celebrate, we’re counting down to our anniversary with a mystery sampler that features one block from each year of our history! Revisit blocks from the ‘90s to now, including classics and old favorites in this fun and free sampler. On the first Friday of each month, we’ll release instructions for new blocks along with a tips video and show the blocks made in different fabrics.

Blast from the Past logo and mystery quilt image

Quilt Details

30 Blocks (alternating between 2 and 3 blocks per month)

3 Block Sizes: 6", 9", and 12"

Finished Size: 60.5" x 64.5"

Fabric Requirements

Light Print (or light solids): 4 yards total of at least two prints

Medium Prints (or medium solids): 3 1/2 yards total of at least two prints

Dark Prints (or dark solids): 3 1/2 yards total of at least two prints

Border: 3/4 yard

Backing: 4 yards

Binding: 1/2 yard

VIDEO: More details and tips on how to select fabric

Beth shares more information about the mystery sampler, how to select fabrics, and gives a sneak peek at one of the first block patterns.

Fabrics used in video from left, all from Moda Fabrics: Love, Lily by April Rosenthal of Prairie Grass Patterns (in stores now); Soiree by Mara Penny (coming August 2022); Maple Hill by Kansas Troubles Quilters (in stores now); Iris and Ivy by Jen Patek Quilts (coming June 2022); and Blizzard Blues (coming July 2022).

Join the Fun!

Participate in our private Facebook group and share your version of each block! Click here to join. (Don't forget to answer the membership questions!) Or share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBlastFromThePast.

Block Release Schedule

April 1, 2022: Blocks 1, 2, and 3

May 6, 2022: Blocks 4 and 5

June 3, 2022: Blocks 6, 7, and 8

July 1, 2022: Blocks 9 and 10

August 5, 2022: Blocks 11, 12, and 13

September 2, 2022: Blocks 14 and 15

October 7, 2022: Blocks 16, 17, and 18

November 4, 2022: Blocks 19 and 20

December 2, 2022: Blocks 21, 22, and 23

January 6, 2023: Blocks 24 and 25

February 3, 2023: Blocks 26, 27, and 28

March 3, 2023: Blocks 29 and 30

April 7, 2023: Finishing Instructions

Alternate Blocks

Want to swap out one of the blocks in the sampler? Check out these free alternate block patterns!

Click here for 6" block patterns

Click here for 9" block patterns

Click here for 12" block patterns

