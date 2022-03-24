Blast from the Past Mystery Sampler
Quilt Details
30 Blocks (alternating between 2 and 3 blocks per month)
3 Block Sizes: 6", 9", and 12"
Finished Size: 60.5" x 64.5"
Fabric Requirements
Light Print (or light solids): 4 yards total of at least two prints
Medium Prints (or medium solids): 3 1/2 yards total of at least two prints
Dark Prints (or dark solids): 3 1/2 yards total of at least two prints
Border: 3/4 yard
Backing: 4 yards
Binding: 1/2 yard
VIDEO: More details and tips on how to select fabric
Fabrics used in video from left, all from Moda Fabrics: Love, Lily by April Rosenthal of Prairie Grass Patterns (in stores now); Soiree by Mara Penny (coming August 2022); Maple Hill by Kansas Troubles Quilters (in stores now); Iris and Ivy by Jen Patek Quilts (coming June 2022); and Blizzard Blues (coming July 2022).
Join the Fun!
Block Release Schedule
April 1, 2022: Blocks 1, 2, and 3
May 6, 2022: Blocks 4 and 5
June 3, 2022: Blocks 6, 7, and 8
July 1, 2022: Blocks 9 and 10
August 5, 2022: Blocks 11, 12, and 13
September 2, 2022: Blocks 14 and 15
October 7, 2022: Blocks 16, 17, and 18
November 4, 2022: Blocks 19 and 20
December 2, 2022: Blocks 21, 22, and 23
January 6, 2023: Blocks 24 and 25
February 3, 2023: Blocks 26, 27, and 28
March 3, 2023: Blocks 29 and 30
April 7, 2023: Finishing Instructions
Alternate Blocks
Want to swap out one of the blocks in the sampler? Check out these free alternate block patterns!
Click here for 6" block patterns
Click here for 9" block patterns
Click here for 12" block patterns