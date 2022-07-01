Blast from the Past: Blocks 9 and 10

July 01, 2022
FABRIC USED: Main prints: Late October by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics (in stores July 2022). See the entire line here. House accents: Too Cute to Spook by Me and My Sister Designs for Moda Fabrics. See the entire line here.

Patterns

Download Block 9 Pattern Download Block 10 Pattern

VIDEO: Tips for Working with Small Pieces and Measuring Eighth Inch Units

Beth shares tips for working with small pieces and measuring eighth inch units as used in blocks 9 and 10. Beth also shares an easy mistake to make on Block 9 and how to fix it!

FABRIC USED: Block 9: Bella Solids from Moda Fabrics. See all the colors here. Block 10: Decorum by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics. See the entire line here.

AccuQuilt Die Suggestions

GO! Square-2"

