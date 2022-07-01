Blast from the Past: Blocks 9 and 10

Advertisement
FABRIC USED: Main prints: Late October by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics (in stores July 2022). See the entire line here. House accents: Too Cute to Spook by Me and My Sister Designs for Moda Fabrics. See the entire line here.
PatternsDownload Block 9 Pattern Download Block 10 Pattern
VIDEO: Tips for Working with Small Pieces and Measuring Eighth Inch Units
FABRIC USED: Block 9: Bella Solids from Moda Fabrics. See all the colors here. Block 10: Decorum by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics. See the entire line here.