Blast from the Past: Blocks 4 and 5

Find all the Blast from the Past Mystery Sampler information here.

May 06, 2022

Blast from the Past Mystery Sampler Blocks 4 and 5

FABRIC USED: Merry Little Christmas by Bonnie & Camille for Moda Fabrics (coming soon). See the full line here.

Patterns
Download Block 4 Pattern
Download Block 5 Pattern

VIDEO: Quarter Inch Seam and Strip Set Tips

AccuQuilt Die Suggestions
GO! Strip Cutter-2"
GO! Square-2"