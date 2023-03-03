Blast from the Past: Blocks 29 and 30

Join our Facebook group here. Share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBlastfromthePast.
March 03, 2023
FABRIC USED: Fruit Cocktail by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here.

Patterns

Download Block 29 Pattern Download Block 30 Pattern

VIDEO: Tips for Lining Up Seams

Beth shares tips for lining up seams as well as how to ease in a little bit of difference in size between two units.

AccuQuilt Die Suggestions

GO! Square-2"

GO! Square-3 1/2" (3" Finished) 

GO! Rectangle-2" x 3 1/2" (1 1/2" x 3" Finished) Die

