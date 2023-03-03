Home Magazines & More Blast from the Past: Blocks 29 and 30 Blast from the Past: Blocks 29 and 30 Find all the Blast from the Past mystery sampler information here. Join our Facebook group here. Share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBlastfromthePast. March 03, 2023 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Moda Blocks 29 and 30 FABRIC USED: Fruit Cocktail by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here. Patterns Download Block 29 Pattern Download Block 30 Pattern VIDEO: Tips for Lining Up Seams Beth shares tips for lining up seams as well as how to ease in a little bit of difference in size between two units. AccuQuilt Die Suggestions GO! Square-2" GO! Square-3 1/2" (3" Finished) GO! Rectangle-2" x 3 1/2" (1 1/2" x 3" Finished) Die