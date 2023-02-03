Home Magazines & More Blast from the Past: Blocks 26, 27, and 28 Blast from the Past: Blocks 26, 27, and 28 Find all the Blast from the Past mystery sampler information here. Join our Facebook group here. Share your progress on Instagram with the hashtag #APQBlastfromthePast. February 03, 2023 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Blocks 26, 27, 28 Moda Fabric FABRIC USED: Filigree by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here. Patterns Download Block 26 Pattern Download Block 27 Pattern Download Block 28 Pattern VIDEO: Tips for Sewing Skinny Strips Beth shares tips for accurate sewing when a block calls for skinny strips. AccuQuilt Die Suggestions GO! Strip Cutter-1 1/4" GO! Strip Cutter 1 1/2"