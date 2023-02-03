Blast from the Past: Blocks 26, 27, and 28

February 03, 2023
FABRIC USED: Filigree by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics. See the collection here.

Patterns

Download Block 26 Pattern Download Block 27 Pattern Download Block 28 Pattern

VIDEO: Tips for Sewing Skinny Strips

Beth shares tips for accurate sewing when a block calls for skinny strips.

AccuQuilt Die Suggestions

GO! Strip Cutter-1 1/4"

GO! Strip Cutter 1 1/2"

